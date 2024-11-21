Direct Digital Holdings Ranked Number 101 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Company's 1184% Revenue Growth Driven By Strategic & Operational Investments in Sell-Side Technology stack

Inclusion Marks the Company's Second Consecutive Appearance on the List

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings ("DDH" or the "Company") ( Nasdaq: DRCT ) today announced it ranked number 101 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. In its second consecutive year on the list, Direct Digital Holdings saw 1184% growth and rose from its 108 ranking in 2023. The Company was also ranked number 3 in Texas and 23 in Digital platforms.

According to Chief Executive Officer, Mark Walker, Direct Digital Holdings has spent the last year prioritizing investments in its in-house supply-side platform, Colossus SSP and unifying its two advertising consultancy groups, Huddled Masses and Orange 142 under one banner. Walker commented, "This significant growth underscores the value of our investments in technology and the integration of our services, allowing us to better meet the needs of our clients while driving meaningful progress for the business."

"For 30 years, we've been celebrating companies actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg , Vice Chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in the performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue performing at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

"Innovation, transformation, and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons , Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners — it's an incredible time for innovation."

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 153,625% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,981% and median growth rate of 460%.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within the general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's buy-side platform, Orange 142, delivers significant ROI for middle-market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions for businesses in sectors ranging from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions generate billions of impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

