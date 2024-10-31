Direct Digital Holdings Unifies Orange 142 and Huddled Masses to Power Client Growth in Digital Marketing and Advertising

The strategic merger of its buy-side businesses combines expertise and resources to expand capabilities and better serve Mid-Market & SMBs navigating the digital landscape

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings (DDH) ( Nasdaq: DRCT ) today announced the unification of its buy-side businesses, Orange 142 and Huddled Masses, to better serve the surging number of small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) learning to leverage modern digital advertising. Unifying two similar companies under the Orange 142 brand allows them to share resources and operate more efficiently, providing current and future clients with a more comprehensive and integrated approach to digital marketing.

Clients increasingly allocate their marketing budgets to digital channels, turning to digital media channels to support their business's awareness and growth goals. Utilizing a data-driven approach to buying and selling digital ads across channels offers businesses crucial benefits such as streamlined ad-buying processes, targeted audience reach, and real-time campaign adjustments, allowing for more efficient spending and effective results.

However, as SMBs delve deeper into the many channels and tactics available, they often need help navigating the complexities and maximizing their potential. To overcome these challenges, businesses require a strategic partner to provide expert guidance, support data-driven decision-making, facilitate technology adoption, and ensure accountability. By leveraging the combined strengths of Orange 142 and Huddled Masses, clients will be better equipped to harness advertising investment to drive growth, improve efficiency, and achieve their marketing goals.

As a unified team, Orange 142 is the essential technical and marketing partner for mid-market and SMBs navigating the modern digital landscape. Clients will benefit from expanded resources that enhance its digital offerings and support across critical areas, including influencer marketing and organic social media strategies. The merger also streamlines the company's marketing solutions and digital sales services channels—from website refreshes to CRM implementations—to deliver a comprehensive suite of tools that drive business growth. Integrating digital marketing with technical services to enhance sales channels enables Orange 142's clients to maximize their media budgets, making them work harder and more efficiently. As clients explore opportunities in emerging channels like OTT/CTV, video, social media, and retail media, Orange 142 is dedicated to empowering their success in the evolving advertising landscape.

"Our clients are often operating with limited budgets in local or regional markets and need a partner that can maximize their ROI and support their ability to test and learn with new digital channels," said Mark Walker, CEO, Co-Founder, & Chairman of Direct Digital Holdings. "By unifying Orange 142 and Huddled Masses, we've expanded our team and resources, enhancing our digital offerings and support. This combined strength enables us to deliver on key growth opportunities like CTV. We're building a buy-side business that optimizes client investments in the digital era and levels the playing field with larger competitors."

The newly unified Orange 142 now serves hundreds of small- [TP1] and mid-sized clients, managing over 2,000 campaigns annually. Operating across all leading demand-side platforms (DSP), the company drives increased advertising ROI and reduced client acquisition costs while helping DSPs tap into previously unattained SMB revenue.

Orange 142, acquired by DDH in 2020, offers end-to-end media solutions and marketing services. Huddled Masses, acquired in 2018, advises agencies and marketers on thriving in the digital ecosystem. DDH's two-sided business model provides a unique advantage, offering front-end, buy-side planning alongside its proprietary Colossus SSP, curating Publishers and content to deliver higher ROI execution.

Direct Digital Holdings is one of the few publicly traded Black-owned companies on Nasdaq and the only Black-owned publicly traded advertising technology firm.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within the general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's buy-side platform, Orange 142, delivers significant ROI for middle-market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions for businesses in sectors ranging from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions generate billions of impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

About Orange 142

Orange 142 is a digital marketing and advertising company with offices across the US. We service marketers and agencies. We are part of Direct Digital Holding, the ninth Black-owned company to go public.

We help marketers of all sizes grow their reach and revenue through data-driven media strategies. We also partner with agencies and execute campaigns on behalf of their clients.

Our team of experts has a deep understanding of the digital landscape and the latest advertising and marketing technologies. We work closely with our clients to develop and execute custom advertising and marketing campaigns that meet specific goals.

We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and transparency. We believe that open communication and collaboration are essential to the success of every advertising and marketing initiative.

