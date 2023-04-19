Direct drive wind turbine market size to grow by USD 61.68 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the favorable government policies for wind energy - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The direct drive wind turbine market size is set to grow by USD 61.68 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 15.63% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by favorable government policies for wind energy. Governments across the globe have started encouraging wind power generation by implementing favorable policies in the wind energy market because of the long-term benefits of wind energy. Moreover, the governments of various countries also provide purchase incentives. For instance, in 2008, the US Department of Energy implemented a policy called 20% of Wind Energy by 2030. It states that wind power can grow to provide 20% of the total electricity supply in the US. This policy helps in local economic development, reducing pollution and water consumption and saving consumers money. Such factors will increase market growth during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market 2023-2027

The direct drive wind turbine market covers the following areas:

Direct drive wind turbine market Sizing

Direct drive wind turbine market Forecast

Direct drive wind turbine market Analysis

Direct drive wind turbine market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trends

The rising number of offshore wind farm installations is a key trend in the market. Factors such as the demand for the installation of clean and sustainable energy sources increased around the world will increase the demand for offshore wind projects. Moreover, Offshore wind farms can have huge turbines, so fewer turbines can produce more power. For instance, In July 2022, the Government of India announced its Offshore Wind Power Development Strategy through its Offshore Wind Power Development Strategy Paper. Hence, increasing focus on offshore wind farms will boost the demand for direct drive wind turbines, which will bring the market to the fore during the forecast period.

Challenge

The intermittent nature of wind energy is challenging the direct drive wind turbine market growth. The intermittent nature of wind energy affects power generation depending on various factors such as changes in geographic location, weather conditions, and time of day. It also causes output fluctuations, unplanned outages, and outages in production that are uncontrollable and insurmountable. Therefore, the intermittent nature of the wind will require a backup power source to always meet power demands. As a result, the effective utilization of wind energy is highly dependent on auxiliary systems based on effective energy storage, demand response, grid modification, and effective power regulation. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Direct drive wind turbine market 2023-2027:

Segment Overview

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore), capacity (less than 1MW, 1MW to 3MW, and more than 3MW), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The onshore segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The wind energy market is globally dominated by the onshore segment. For instance, according to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), in 2021, new wind installations of 93.6 gigawatts (GW) brought the global cumulative wind power capacity to 837 GW, marking a growth of 12% compared to 2020. In 2021, new onshore installations stood at 72.5 GW worldwide. In regions such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, new onshore wind installations increased by 19%, 27%, and 120%, respectively, in 2021, as compared with 2020. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global direct drive wind turbine market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global direct drive wind turbine market.

APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as, the market is growing mainly due to population growth and rising living standards. Rising greenhouse gas emissions in China and India have forced these countries to shift their focus to renewable energies such as wind power and reduce their dependence on fossil fuels for power generation. Moreover, governments in these countries are pushing for large-scale deployment of renewable energy to combat the environmental degradation and pollution problems caused by burning fossil fuels. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

The global direct drive wind turbine market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. The key players in the market are adopting strategic developments to increase their market share across the world. The key competitive criteria in the market are price, quality, and innovation. However, the ultimate purchase decision is based on the price. Some of the key layers are:

ABB Ltd: In its electrification business segment, the company manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions. It also offers direct-drive wind turbines with easy installation and management.

In its electrification business segment, the company manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions. It also offers direct-drive wind turbines with easy installation and management. Bora Energy: The company offers a direct drive wind turbine called IEC Class 2 with Permanent Magnet Generator and gear less transmission.

The company offers a direct drive wind turbine called IEC Class 2 with Permanent Magnet Generator and gear less transmission. Emergya Wind Technologies BV: The company offers direct drive wind turbine called DirectWind61 with 61 metre motor.

The company offers direct drive wind turbine called DirectWind61 with 61 metre motor. ENERCON GmbH: The company offers direct drive wind turbine called Enercon WEC with annular generator, machine house, yaw drive, and E module components.

The company offers direct drive wind turbine called Enercon WEC with annular generator, machine house, yaw drive, and E module components. Anhui Hummer Dynamo Co. Ltd.

Bachmann electronic GmbH

Extol Wind

Foshan Ouyad Electronic Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Leitwind SPA

M Torres Disenos Industriales SAU

Mervento Power Technology AB

Northern Power Systems Srl

Qingdao Hengfeng Wind Power Generator Co. Ltd.

ReGen Powertech Pvt. Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

XEMC Darwind BV

Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

