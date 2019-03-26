Direct Energy Announces Connect to Detect 24 Plan in Texas

HOUSTON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Energy®, one of the largest energy and energy-related services providers in North America, teamed up with its sister company Centrica Hive to offer the "Connect to Detect 24 Plan", which includes the Hive View indoor camera and a 24-month fixed price electricity plan.

"This plan offers peace of mind on two levels. A fixed rate electricity plan that will protect consumers from price variability, and an indoor camera so they can stay connected to their home while they are away," said Bruce Stewart, president, Direct Energy, North America Home. "We customize our plans to meet the needs of our customers and we are proud to partner with Hive to offer more connected home experiences."

Hive View is a smart, indoor camera that will automatically start recording and send a notification informing it has detected motion or a sound. It can be set to detect people only, so won't be triggered by family pets- unless you want it to. Using the Hive app, people can watch a secure livestream in 1080p HD, even when it is dark. Captured content can be viewed for 24-hours, or customers can upgrade their experience to include Hive Video Playback Membership, a service that gives 30-day rolling video history.

Hive is one of the world's leading smart home providers with more than 1.3 million customers globally and focuses on making everyday life a little easier, freeing people up to spend time doing the things they love. The ecosystem of Hive products and services are designed to work together, to offer affordable, easy to use solutions and make a difference in people's lives.

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with over four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

