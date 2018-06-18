Direct Energy Business Adds Unrivaled Energy Monitoring Capabilities to Fixed Energy Plus™ Solution

With Fixed Energy Plus from Direct Energy Business the supply charges are fixed, and demand-based charges are passed through in a transparent way as customers will be able to see these itemized costs on their energy bills. This gives customers more opportunity to control their capacity and transmission costs with targeted peak load management and energy efficiency efforts in response to peak load notifications they receive when there's a probability of a high peak demand day.

Customers will also have access to their usage data via the PowerRadar platform to better understand how their energy consumption programs are performing by providing customers with the insights they need to make informed decisions to lower their future capacity and transmission costs; hence, lowering their overall energy spend.

"With hotter-than-normal weather forecast for summer in the PJM region, now is the time for businesses to be thinking about how to reduce their electricity bill. Fixed Energy Plus provides our customers with new levels of transparency into the bill, access to industry leading software to monitor usage in real time and the tools to help them manage their spend with confidence," said John Schultz, President Centrica North America and Direct Energy Business. "We are proud to offer our customers more ways to reduce exposure to price volatility as well as offering the tools and insights they need to lower the total cost of their power."

Sister company Centrica Business Solutions offers sophisticated technology – such as combined heat and power solutions, solar, battery storage, and associated energy management technology – with system design capabilities to create a highly integrated energy offering for Direct Energy Business customers seeking to further manage their energy.

The enhancements to Fixed Energy Plus are expected to roll out in NEPOOL and NYISO later this year.

About Direct Energy

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with over four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-energy-business-adds-unrivaled-energy-monitoring-capabilities-to-fixed-energy-plus-solution-300667226.html

SOURCE Direct Energy

Related Links

http://www.directenergy.com

