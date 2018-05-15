Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas

"We are excited to work with Amazon and bring one of the most recognized smart home devices to our customers, the Amazon Echo Dot," said Manu Asthana, president, Direct Energy, North America Home. "Today's customers are demanding more from their energy providers through smarter devices and personalized energy recommendations. Direct Energy will continue to lead innovation through connected home experiences."

Soon Direct Energy customers will be able to link their accounts through the Alexa app through activating the Direct Energy skill that will help customers manage their Direct Energy account, in addition to access to the tens of thousands of other skills available on Alexa-enabled devices.

For more information about Direct Energy, go to www.directenergy.com, or to learn more about the Power on Command go to www.directenergy.com/poweroncommand or for the Weekends on Command plan, go to www.directenergy.com/weekendsoncommand.

About Direct Energy

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with over four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

