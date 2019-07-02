Direct Energy Offers Texans Twelve Hours of Free Power and a Hive View Smart Indoor Camera

HOUSTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Direct Energy announces a new 24-month fixed-price electricity plan that includes 12 hours of free power from 9 pm to 9 am and a Hive View smart indoor camera. With this plan, which extends upon Direct Energy's Twelve Hour suite of offerings, no provider offers more free power hours in Texas.

"Doing laundry, running the dishwasher and running the air conditioner at night are easy ways for our customers to make an impact on their electric bills with this new plan," said Bruce Stewart, President of Direct Energy Home. "Beyond taking control of their energy use, we are happy to offer customers a Hive View smart indoor camera, which will give them peace-of-mind while they are away from home."

Hive, Direct Energy's sister company, released its smart indoor camera, Hive View, in North America in 2018. Hive View will automatically start recording and send a notification informing it has detected people, motion or sound. The camera features 1080p HD livestreaming, person detection, activity zones, two-way audio, Play a Sound and a super-wide field of vision. Captured content can be viewed and downloaded via the Hive app for 24-hours, or customers can upgrade their experience to include Hive Video Playback Membership, a service that gives 30-day rolling video history. The camera can also be removed from its stand to be easily placed in other rooms.

Hive is one of the world's leading smart home providers with more than 1.5 million customers globally and focuses on making everyday life a little easier, freeing people up to spend time doing the things they love. The ecosystem of Hive smart home products and services are designed to work together to offer affordable, easy to use solutions and make a difference in people's lives.

About Direct Energy

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with over four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

