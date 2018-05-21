Direct Energy Releases New Skills for Customers with Amazon Alexa

To get started managing their Direct Energy account on an Alexa-enabled device, customers just need to enable the skill through the Alexa app or Alexa Skill Store via Amazon.com and say, "Alexa, open Direct Energy." Direct Energy customers will be able to then initially link their accounts through the Alexa app.

Once enabled and the accounts are linked, customers can use the new Direct Energy skill for a variety of scenarios. "Alexa, ask Direct Energy…"

"…for my bill due date."

"…for my account balance."

"…to make a payment."

"…how much was my last bill."

"…for information about the company."

"…what is my 'Refer A Friend' code."

"…which of my appliances is using the most energy."

"…which of my appliances used the most energy in [date]."

"…what is my [weekly, monthly, or yearly] usage?"

"The Amazon Echo Dot program enables Direct Energy customers to manage their energy through Alexa, further enriching their smart home experience with new voice capabilities," said Manu Asthana, president, Direct Energy, North America Home. "Today's customers are demanding more from their energy providers through smarter devices and personalized energy recommendations. Direct Energy will continue to lead innovation through connected home experiences."

For more information about the Direct Energy Skills, go to https://www.directenergy.com/alexa-skills. For more information about Direct Energy, go to www.directenergy.com, or to learn more about the Power on Command go to www.directenergy.com/poweroncommand or for the Weekends on Command plan, go to www.directenergy.com/weekendsoncommand.

About Direct Energy

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with over four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

