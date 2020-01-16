Direct Energy Works with Sprint for 100% Renewable Energy in Virginia Operations

RICHMOND, Va. and OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) and Direct Energy Renewable Services announced today that all of Sprint's more than 800 Virginia locations will now be served with 100% Renewable energy. This agreement includes Sprint's retail locations, cell phone towers, and Sprint's east coast corporate office in Reston, Virginia. These facilities will use more than 88,000 MWh per year. For Sprint, the effort is part of the recent corporate commitment to be carbon neutral across all of their operations by 2025.

As an active corporate renewable energy buyer with a long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability, Sprint is a trailblazer in Virginia, seeking to procure renewable energy. "Being a sustainable company is an all-in commitment," said Chas Peterson, Head of Sprint Procurement and Supply Chain. "Working with Direct Energy allows us to be a leader on renewable energy in Virginia, and to diversify our portfolio as Sprint works to attain carbon neutrality across all operations nationwide by 2025."

Dave Grupp, Head of Direct Energy Renewable Energy Services, reiterated the commitment to helping customers achieve their sustainability and climate goals, "Companies like Sprint are eager to sign up for renewable energy. Virginia customers want customized solutions that combine local renewable energy with on-site generation and green power purchase agreements. We want to be able to offer more renewable options in Virginia so that customers continue to have the option of choosing the renewable plan that is right for them."

Sprint recently announced two new Virtual Power Purchase Agreements which enabled new renewable development in Texas. Direct Energy has recently signed offtake agreements that enabled new solar developments in Canada, California, and Texas.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 53.9 million connections as of September 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About Direct Energy

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas and energy-related services to over three million homes and business. It is part of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), a leading international energy services and solutions provider that is founded on a 200-year heritage of serving people. Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. We are focused on satisfying the changing needs of our customers, enabling them to transition to a lower carbon future. Our aim is to reduce emissions in line with Paris goals by 2030 and develop a path to net zero by 2050. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

SOURCE Direct Energy

Related Links

http://www.directenergy.com

