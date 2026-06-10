Direct Equity Source Announces Significant New Construction Progress Across Expanding Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Equity Source today announced major construction milestones across its growing real estate portfolio, with four new facilities officially breaking ground in key markets across Texas and Florida. These developments mark a continued commitment to strategic expansion and long-term value creation in high-growth regions.

The newly launched projects include developments in Tampa, Florida, as well as Huffmeister and Buda, Texas, reflecting the company's focus on high-demand corridors experiencing strong population and economic growth.

In addition to these active developments, Direct Equity Source anticipates initiating five additional projects across North Carolina and Texas within the next 90 days, further accelerating the company's expansion pipeline.

"These groundbreaking milestones represent more than just new construction—they signal our confidence in the long-term strength of these markets," said Garland Benton, Director of Business Development of Direct Equity Source. "We are excited to bring high-quality facilities to these communities while continuing to expand our footprint in regions with exceptional growth potential."

Each of the four facilities is designed to meet modern standards for efficiency, accessibility, and durability, aligning with Direct Equity Source's commitment to delivering high-performance assets across its portfolio.

The Texas developments in Huffmeister and Buda further strengthen the company's presence in rapidly expanding suburban markets surrounding major metropolitan areas, while the Tampa project taps into one of Florida's most dynamic and fast-growing regions.

Construction is currently underway, with project timelines expected to progress steadily through the coming months.

About Direct Equity Source

Direct Equity Source is a real estate investment and development firm focused on identifying and capitalizing on high-growth opportunities across the United States. Through disciplined strategy and market insight, the company delivers value-driven assets that support both community growth and investor returns.

SOURCE Direct Equity Source