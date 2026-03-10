Direct Flights to Asia Surge by Up to 298% -- Travellers Paying Up to £1,766 More

FlightsFinder analysis reveals dramatic price spike on key Europe–Asia routes

LONDON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travellers flying on direct routes between Europe and Asia are paying up to £1,766 more for the same flight, with fares surging by nearly 300%, according to new analysis by FlightsFinder.com.

The study examined prices for non-stop flights from major European hubs to Asian destinations before and during the recent geopolitical tensions affecting the Middle East — a region that sits at the centre of one of the world's busiest aviation corridors.

Direct Flights to Asia Surge by Up to 298% Price surge graph showing biggest price change from Frankfurt to Singapore

Flights that typically cost around £500–£700 return are now exceeding £2,400, highlighting the scale of disruption affecting global long-haul travel.

The surge comes as global oil prices have climbed above $100 per barrel, raising concerns that airlines may face increasing fuel costs in addition to operational disruption. Aviation fuel is one of the largest expenses for airlines, meaning sustained increases in oil prices can quickly translate into higher airfares for travellers.

Key Findings

FlightsFinder analysed fares across major Europe–Asia direct routes and found dramatic increases across multiple destinations.

Largest increases observed:

Route Typical Price Current Price Increase London → Singapore £528 £2,100 298 % London → Bangkok £482 £1,800 273 % Frankfurt → Singapore £688 £2,454 257 % Paris → Bangkok £674 £2,400 256 % London → Hong Kong £583 £1,900 226 %

Across these routes, travellers are paying an average of approximately £1,540 more per ticket compared with typical prices.

Flights between Europe and Southeast Asia appear to be among the most heavily impacted long-haul routes globally, according to the analysis.

A Surprising Exception

Not all routes have been affected.

Flights between London and Dubai — one of the busiest aviation corridors in the world — have shown little to no meaningful price change, suggesting airlines may be prioritising capacity on key regional hub routes while long-haul Asia services absorb the disruption.

Expert Comment

Shahab Siddiqui, founder of FlightsFinder.com, said:

"What we're seeing is a dramatic surge in prices on some of the world's most popular long-haul routes.

A direct flight that might normally cost around £500 can now exceed £2,000, meaning travellers are paying roughly £1,500 more for the exact same journey.

Direct Europe–Asia routes operate with relatively limited capacity, so even small changes in airline scheduling or demand can have a major impact on fares."

Advice for Travellers

FlightsFinder recommends travellers heading to Asia consider:

checking nearby European departure airports• booking earlier than usual• considering connecting flights rather than direct routes• comparing fares across multiple booking platforms

