Direct From Canon Customers, The Next Chapter In The EOS Webcam Utility Software Story Has Arrived With The Launch Of The Full Production Version For Windows

A common thread and conversation throughout the beta software forums was the compatibility of camera models. Many customers were excited to experience the beta version of EOS Webcam Utility software and wanted the list of 25 cameras that were compatible to be more extensive. In true Canon fashion – those voices have been heard loud and clear – now, a total of 42 EOS ILC and PowerShot cameras are compatible with the full production software, including the new EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras. The complete list of compatible cameras includes:

EOS-1D X Mark III EOS 6D EOS Rebel T7i EOS Rebel T6 EOS M6 Mark II EOS-1D X Mark II EOS 7D Mark II EOS Rebel T6s EOS Rebel T5 EOS M50 EOS-1D X EOS 7D EOS Rebel T6i EOS Rebel T3 EOS M200 EOS-1D C EOS 90D EOS Rebel T5i EOS Rebel T100 PowerShot G5X Mark II EOS 5DS R EOS 80D EOS Rebel T3i EOS R5 PowerShot G7X Mark III EOS 5DS EOS 77D EOS Rebel SL3 EOS R6 PowerShot SX70 HS EOS 5D Mark IV EOS 70D EOS Rebel SL2 EOS Ra

EOS 5D Mark III EOS 60D EOS Rebel SL1 EOS R

EOS 6D Mark II EOS Rebel T8i EOS Rebel T7 EOS RP



Another common conversation theme within the beta software forums was compatibility with third-party applications. As of announcement day, the new production version of the software has been tested* with various video conferencing applications** as well as streaming applications including:

Cisco Webex® Messenger Streamlabs Discord Microsoft Teams YouTube Live Facebook Live Open Broadcaster Software®️ Zoom Hangouts™ Skype

Hangouts Meet™ Slack



Moreover, customers have desired to record a high-quality video file onto the memory card in their camera while video conferencing or streaming, and we listened. This can now be achieved*** by simply pressing the record button on the camera and not through the software.

To download the full production version of the EOS Webcam Utility software for Windows and learn how to use it, visit https://www.usa.canon.com/support/eoswebcamutility. If you have previously downloaded the EOS Webcam Utility Beta version, please make sure to uninstall it prior to installation of the full production version.

If you'd like to ask questions or provide feedback pertaining to the production version of EOS Webcam Utility software for Windows, please visit our newly created forum, Canon.us/forum-eoswebcamutilitywindows.

Currently supporting Windows 10, a full production version for macOS is at the top of the to-do list for Canon engineers.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Tested if the EOS Webcam Utility is selectable as a video source and the video feed is displayed properly.

**Subscription to a third party service required. Subject to third party service providers terms and conditions. Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon U.S.A., Inc. represents or warrant any third-party product or feature referenced hereunder. All referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their owners and are hereby acknowledged.

*** Restrictions may apply depending on camera specifications such as maximum video recording time up to 29 minutes 59 seconds.

