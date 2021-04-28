Direct Global, Direct Co-ops and Local Driver Co-op to hit the streets in major cities across North America establishing the largest co-op buying group, ride-hailing and delivery service to support small businesses and gig workers

The Caravan of Courage will see hundreds of drivers in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco get behind the wheel to promote co-op memberships

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On Thursday, April 29, 2021 Direct Global/Direct Co-ops will host the Caravan of Courage , an initiative to generate awareness and empower small and medium-sized businesses and communities. Taking place simultaneously in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, the caravan will consist of hundreds of vehicles driving along a predetermined route to recruit members for its ride hailing, delivery and online shopping apps; Local Driver Co-op , Direct Local Eats and Direct Local .

In 2019, Direct Global developed a smart marketplace that allows small businesses to collectively buy and sell within its network of over 25,000 members; the first step in creating an even greater buying power than the Walmarts and Amazons of the world.

Local Driver Co-op is a ride-hailing and delivery app owned by its members. Established in 92 cities across North America, it includes all drivers needed to support businesses: rideshare, taxi, medallion holders, fleet, couriers and truck drivers. Members receive 90 per cent of the revenue and ownership of the platform and consumers save 20 per cent (versus the incumbents), while still paying drivers more than they currently earn. For the app to provide adequate levels of service, it will need 10,000 drivers to sign up in each major city.

Members will save on gas, truck rentals, business supplies and up to 50 per cent off auto parts. Based on the success of the co-operative through its equity structure, it will be able to finance driverless vehicles, further securing the future of drivers in the age of automation.

Direct Local Eats will help food service and grocery businesses reach consumers while the Direct Local app will support small businesses and retailers that sell to shoppers. Direct Local Eats will only take five percent of transactions on the app compared to companies like Uber Eats that take 30-35 per cent. Members can earn money by referring businesses and drivers with no money taken away from the businesses that sign up.

