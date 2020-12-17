Direct Global/Direct Co-ops and Local Driver Co-op to Launch the Only Sustainable Solution for Small Businesses and Gig Workers in NY, California and Ontario in January 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to COVID-19, hundreds of thousands of small businesses have been destroyed due to the lockdowns and the gig economy has shifted its focus to delivery services. Small businesses have not received the support or bailouts afforded to large corporations. To combat the economic disruption caused by the pandemic, Direct Global/Direct Co-ops (www.directcoops.com) is launching the only sustainable solution, that would put small businesses and gig workers back in control of their lives.

DIRECT GLOBAL/DIRECT CO-OPS AND LOCAL DRIVER CO-OP STANDING IN SOLIDARITY WITH NEW YORK RIDESHARE DRIVERS on October 10, 2019 Local Driver Co-op announcing the #GigIsUp act in Washington DC, launched by congresswoman Deb Haaland and Social Security Works in December 2019

"Shopping local is one of the most fundamental facets of a healthy economy. Unfortunately, small businesses lack access to economies of scale and buying power. Most have been selling their products below cost during the holidays, to maintain cashflow. Consumers have been paying more than they would at Walmart or Amazon, due to the social responsibility that many have shown, even though money is tighter than ever. We applaud those who have supported small and medium-sized businesses during these times of economic uncertainty," said Ahmed Attia, President-CEO of Direct Global/Direct Co-ops.

To ensure economic sustainability, Direct Global developed a smart marketplace, which allows small businesses to joint-purchase products, creating even greater buying power than the Walmarts and Amazons of the world. This allows small business to compete head-to-head with the incumbents. The platform also includes communication tools for communities, business segments, associations, unions and cooperatives. The voting and nomination tools enable us to help our members by focusing exactly on what they need.

The voting and communication tools are not just for joint-purchasing products, but also discussing issues and getting consensus in ways like never before. All of this is possible through the Direct B2B app.

To further convenience and empower small and medium-sized businesses and communities, Direct Global developed the Direct Local and Direct Local Eats apps.

The Direct Local App is a B2C ordering platform, allowing every small business to list up to 5,000 products for free, alongside all the different types of businesses in their area code, regardless of what business segment they're in, creating a true local hub. Direct Local Eats (www.directlocaleats.com) is a food ordering app for restaurants, grocery stores and foodservice businesses. On both apps, curbside pickup is 100% free with no gimmicks, while delivery cost is limited to 5% as opposed to the 20-35% charged by the incumbents. All apps available on Android/iOS.

Deliveries will be done exclusively by Local Driver Co-op – the first ride-hailing cooperative global federation (www.LocalDriver.Coop). Members receive 90% of the revenue and equity locally, in addition to 2.5% for lobbying on behalf of its members.

"This ownership and revenue model allows for the lowest cost of delivery and ride-hailing for consumers, while boasting the largest compensation for drivers" said Torsten Kunert, CEO of Local Driver Co-op's Global Federation.

Local Driver Co-op stands in solidarity with some of the largest groups representing gig workers (#DriversUnite, AIW, IDG). Local Driver Co-op was invited to announce the #GigIsUp act in Washington DC, launched by congresswoman Deb Haaland and Social Security Works in December 2019.

Media contact:

Steve Anthony

[email protected]

(647) 282-5250

SOURCE Direct Global/Direct Co-ops