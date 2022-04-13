Direct Lender Closes Loan on Denver Mixed-Use Building

"Bloomfield Capital's senior bridge loan facilitated the acquisition of the landmark mixed use property." Tweet this

"We look forward to seeing this property's contribution to the growth of the surrounding neighborhood", stated Brent Truscott, a Partner at Bloomfield Capital. "Our bridge loan allowed this sponsorship group to quickly acquire the property and begin the execution of their business plan, while preserving the 1031 tax benefits of another property which was already under contract for sale", he added.

The Sponsor plans to refinance Bloomfield's bridge loan with a conventional loan in approximately 12 months once interior upgrades are complete and the tenant takes occupancy.

About Bloomfield Capital

Bloomfield Capital is a direct lender and equity investor in commercial real estate assets nationwide. With offices in Detroit, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, and NYC, Bloomfield Capital's team draws from a broad base of commercial real estate and finance experience. The firm provides debt and equity solutions to meet the demands of time-sensitive and complex transactions. Bloomfield Capital specializes in small- to medium-sized financings from $3-30 million in the form of bridge loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments.

