Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2023: Market Size, Growth Rate And Largest Region - By The Business Research Company

LONDON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2023, the global direct mail advertising industry size will grow from $74.6 billion in 2022 to $76.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 3%. The size of direct mail advertising market is then expected to grow to $84.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 2%. Going forward, increasing government support, benefits associated with direct mail advertising, rising urbanization and an increasing consumer preference for direct mail advertising will drive the market.

The global direct mail advertising market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. RR Donnelley was the largest competitor with 0.75% share of the market, followed by Quad/Graphics IWCO Direct (Steel Connect, Inc), Cenveo, Valassis Communications Inc., Modern Postcard, Postcard Mania, Hibbert, Harte Hanks, and Gunderson Direct.

Direct mail advertising companies are focusing on 3D direct mail campaigns to modernize direct mail advertising. 3D direct mail campaigns are interactive as well as provide a visual media experience to target customers. For instance, in March 2021, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, a US-based printing company, launched a portfolio of 3D solutions to assist manufacturers and retailers in creating rich user experiences and accelerating time-to-market. RRD's end-to-end 3D suite, which enables simulations and digital prototyping that maximize the potential of augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR), is designed to utilize the power of emerging technologies such as 5G and spatial web for the Internet of Everything (IoE).

In addition, in November 2020, Quad/Graphics Inc. launched Quad Direct Marketing Exchange (QDMX), an innovative direct marketing platform to disrupt the industry by delivering customized direct marketing campaigns at a cost advantage and at high speed to market. The platform aids marketers in saving postage costs, and to pass-through the ongoing economic uncertainty with a range of solutions that combine sophisticated data application, innovative direct mail production and streamlined mailing.

As per the direct mail advertising market analysis, Western Europe was the largest region in the direct mail advertising market, accounting for 30.0% of the global market in 2022. It was followed by Asia Pacific, North America and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the direct mail advertising market will be Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific.

The Business Research Company suggests companies in the direct mail advertising market to adopt strategies such as launching new solutions to enhance product designs and create better user experiences, launching new solutions to enable personalized direct marketing campaigns, focus on collaborations and partnerships to improve the data-driven performance marketing services.

