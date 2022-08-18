Direct Mail Advertising Global Market to Grow from $42,799.0 Million in 2021 to $46,330.1 Million in 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global direct mail advertising market reached a value of nearly $42,799.0 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.4% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $42,799.0 million in 2021 to $46,330.1 million in 2026 at a rate of 1.6%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.7% from 2026 and reach $47,938.3 million in 2031.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, supportive government initiatives, increased consumer preference and rising disposable income.



Going forward, an increase in investments, benefits associated with direct mail advertising and growth in the printing industry will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the direct mail advertising market in the future include an increase in internet penetration and a rise in digitization.



Western Europe was the largest region in the direct mail advertising market, accounting for 30.1% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the direct mail advertising market will be Asia Pacific, and, South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 2.4% and 2.1% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East, and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 2.0% and 1.9% respectively.



The top opportunities in the direct mail advertising market segmented by type will arise in the self-mailers segment, which will gain $1,232.9 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the direct mail advertising market segmented by enterprise size will arise in the small and medium enterprise segment, which will gain $2,727.8 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the direct mail advertising market segmented by end-user will arise in the other end-users segment, which will gain $1,081.6 of global annual sales by 2026. The direct mail advertising market size will gain the most in the USA at $793.7 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the direct mail advertising market include focus on introducing innovative platforms that combine new technologies, focus on 3D direct mail campaigns, use of artificial intelligence (AI) in direct mail advertising, focus on developing technological advanced solutions and focus on partnerships and acquisitions.



Player-adopted strategies in the direct mail advertising market include focus on integrating and optimizing the digital and print communications through new product launches, focus on helping marketers to produce personalized direct marketing campaigns, focus on improving data-driven performance marketing services through collaborations and partnerships and focus on enhancing direct mail presence through strategic acquisitions.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Postcards; Self-Mailers; Letters And Envelopes; Dimensional Mailers; Catalogs

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise; Small And Medium Enterprise

3) By End-User: Retail; Banking And Financial Institutions; Transportation; Media And Entertainment; Government; Other End-Users



Key Topics Covered:



1. Direct Mail Advertising Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction and Market Characteristics



7. Major Market Trends



8. Global Market Size And Growth



9. Direct Mail Advertising Market, Regional Analysis



10. Global Direct Mail Advertising Market Segmentation



11. Asia-Pacific Market



12. Western Europe Market



13. Eastern Europe Market



14. North America Market



15. South America Market



16. Middle East Market



17. Africa Market



18. Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



19. Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Market



20. Global Direct Mail Advertising Market Opportunities And Strategies



21. Direct Mail Advertising Market, Conclusions And Recommendations



22. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

RR Donnelley

Quad/ Graphics

IWCO Direct (Steel Connect, Inc.)

Cenveo

Valassis Communications Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fg8k1g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets