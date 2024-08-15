Direct Mail Marketing Company DK Solutions Is An INC 5000 Fastest Growing Company For The Third Straight Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has recognized DK Solutions as one of America's 5,000 fastest-growing companies for its third consecutive year. Approaching its 10th anniversary, this NJ-based direct mail company has continued shaking up the direct mail industry as it checks in as the 2,017th fastest growing company in America.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Joel Dickstein said "Last year I said it would be great to have a 'Three-peat' and it is indeed a 'Three-peat'."

The key DK Solutions team at last year's Inc 5000 celebration in San Antonio. Jeff Gonnello, Gil Rozett, Liran Kapoano, Joel Dickstein, Jocelyn Kerekes, and Akash Shah (left to right). Joel Dickstein (left) and Liran Kapoano (right) at their first Inc 5000 celebration in 2022.

The annual Inc. 5000 list identifies privately-held businesses across the country that have outperformed in revenue and business growth within the past 3 years. To qualify for the 2024 list, a company must have generated a minimum of $100,000 in revenue in 2020 and then at least $2 million in revenue in 2023. Inc Magazine then ranks the 5,000 best performing businesses that meet those criteria.

Once again, DK Solutions is in the spotlight as an industry leader for direct mail marketing and lead generation.

"I am incredibly proud of the hard work our team at DK Solutions has done to get to one of the top 5,000 fastest growing small businesses in the U.S. three years in a row," said Dickstein.

DK Solutions has beaten the odds in making the Inc. 5000 list for this year, as the company ranks 2,017 out of all 5,000 companies nationwide, the top 200 in the advertising & marketing industry, and the top 75 of New Jersey businesses. Only 10% of Inc 5000 honorees have made the list three times, and even fewer have accomplished that feat in three consecutive years.

"It just goes to prove, direct mail marketing is still doing great in 2024," said Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Liran Kapoano. "And that in my mind is a vindication not just of the medium, but our approach to it specifically. Many businesses wrote off direct mail almost 20 years ago. But it's our team's execution that enables us to thrive. And that's what we're doing every day."

In celebration of the Inc. 5000 this year, Inc. Magazine will host its annual award ceremony in Palm Desert, California from October 16th through October 18th. This event boasts over 2,000 attendees from across the country, with three days of conferences, break-out sessions, networking opportunities and celebration, featuring a black-tie gala celebration of the winners.

ABOUT DK SOLUTIONS

As a direct mail marketing company, DK Solutions has been dedicated to helping their clients discover new customers with every campaign. Since 2015, their TargetList methodology has helped generate leads for a multitude of industries, including home services, insurance, nonprofits, and senior services. For more information, visit www.dksmo.com.

