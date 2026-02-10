Direct Marketing Solutions Acquires Johnson & Quin

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Marketing Solutions (DMS), a nationally recognized provider of integrated direct marketing services, today announced the acquisition of Johnson & Quin, a respected, family-owned direct marketing firm with a 150-year operating history. The acquisition brings together two organizations with highly complementary capabilities, solidifying a formidable direct marketing authority with national reach.

"This is an exciting combination for everyone involved," Direct Marketing Solutions CEO Luke Teboul said. "Johnson & Quin brings an amazing, talented team and a legacy of excellence that aligns perfectly with our culture and values. Together, we're building an industry powerhouse that delivers even greater impact for our clients."

Meeting at the intersection of experience and innovation

Direct Marketing Solutions is known for its data-driven omnichannel approach, operational excellence, and relentless focus on results. The addition of Johnson & Quin further enhances DMS' ability to deliver measurable performance, innovative solutions, and trusted partnership to brands nationwide.

Following decades of family ownership, Johnson & Quin leadership carefully considered its next chapter. Company CEO David Henkel explained, "We would only join forces with a partner that would take care of our people, our customers, and our legacy. We found that partner in Direct Marketing Solutions."

Johnson & Quin President Andrew Henkel added, "This partnership allows Johnson & Quin to honor what we've built while unlocking new opportunities for our team and our clients. Our combined organization offers a best-in-class enterprise to our clients, our employees, and our industry."

Strong alliance will continue to focus on end-to-end client services

The combined organization will remain focused on a nimble, flexible, and client-first approach. It also establishes an optimized Midwest production location designed to enhance operational efficiency, speed-to-market, and service delivery. Clients will benefit from:

Deeper experience across industries and channels

Expanded services, solutions, and production capabilities

Access to new talent and strategic expertise

Improved logistics and reach with the added Midwest footprint

Leadership continuity will support strategic planning

As part of the transition, Andrew Henkel will become President of Direct Marketing Solutions, while David Henkel will join the DMS Board of Directors, ensuring continuity and a strong connection to Johnson & Quin's heritage.

Longtime DMS leaders Mike Sherman and Steve Sherman will step into strategic advisor roles. In anticipation of this evolution, DMS has spent the last 18 months thoughtfully investing in new experienced leadership and talent. With the addition of esteemed industry veterans to an already robust team, DMS has strengthened the organization across sales, strategy, and client services.

"This partnership is a fitting next chapter that honors our father's legacy," Mike Sherman said, referencing the late Ed Sherman, whose values and vision shaped the organization. "By bringing together DMS and Johnson & Quin, we are ensuring that legacy continues—stronger than ever—through our people, our work, and our strong commitment to clients' success."

About Direct Marketing Solutions

Direct Marketing Solutions is a full-service direct marketing company specializing in data-driven strategy, direct mail production, and integrated marketing solutions. With a focus on performance, precision, and partnership, DMS helps clients acquire, engage, and retain customers through smarter marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.teamdms.com.

About Johnson & Quin

Founded as a specialty printer in Chicago in 1876, Johnson & Quin has operated continuously for 150 years, evolving into a leading provider of direct mail production and marketing services. Johnson & Quin was among the first companies to specialize in high-volume, highly personalized direct mail, combining cutting-edge printing technology with advanced data, personalization, and postal optimization. For more information, visit www.j-quin.com.

SOURCE Direct Marketing Solutions, Inc.