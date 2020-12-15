Direct Pharmacy Connections Now Available for Therap eMAR

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's suite of applications includes the Pharmacy Interface module which allows users to receive pharmacy messages directly from pharmacies in HL7 format. The Pharmacy Interface module is integrated with Therap's Medication History and the Medication Administration (MAR) module so that Medication History forms for individuals can easily be generated from Pharmacy Messages and then tracked using the MAR. These interlinked modules provide healthcare providers the flexibility in documentation and information management for the individuals under care.

The Pharmacy Interface module allows provider agencies to directly receive updated medication and/or treatment information of individuals from pharmacies. Pharmacies that utilize QS/1-Primecare, Speedscript, or FrameworkLTC software are able to send Pharmacy Messages. Once an individual in the system is appropriately linked to a pharmacy, provider agencies are able to see essential medical information related to medications and treatments of the individuals. Pharmacy Messages can include important information like when new medications are scheduled to arrive from the doctor's, changes in medication orders by doctors and which orders are placed on hold. All this information can then be utilized to update an individual's medication schedule and can be effortlessly translated on to the Medication Administration Records.

Additionally, Therap's Medication History, which can function in sync with the Pharmacy Interface module, allows Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses to maintain records of medications and keep medication information updated in correspondence to the received Pharmacy messages. The Medication History form is integrated with the industry standard drug database First Databank (FDB). This allows users the accessibility to essential information such as general information about the medication, drug image, drug-allergy reactions, drug-drug interactions and side effects. Thus, this allows the nurses to minimize risks to the individuals and enhance the quality of services provided.

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in Home & Community-Based Services (HCBS) settings for documentation, communication, reporting, and billing, and by the broader Long Term Supports & Services (LTSS) community.

Learn more at https://help.therapservices.net/app/pharmacy-interface

