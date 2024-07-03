Direct Primary Care Market Size to Reach USD 80.4 Billion by 2031- Latest Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Direct Primary Care Market"- By Type (Clinical Services, Telehealth Services, Laboratory Services, Consultative Services), Care Setting (Office-Based DPC Practices, Home-Based DPC Practices, Telehealth-Only DPC Practices, Hybrid DPC Practices), End Users (Individuals, Employers, Small Businesses, Large Corporations, Insurance Companies (offering DPC as part of their plans)), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031."

Global Direct Primary Care Market is estimated to reach over USD 80.4 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period.

The Direct Primary Care (DPC) market refers to the sector of the healthcare industry focused on the delivery and consumption of primary care services through a direct payment model between patients and healthcare providers. In DPC, patients typically pay a periodic fee (monthly or annually) to their primary care physician or practice, which covers a wide range of basic medical services. These services often include preventive care, routine check-ups, chronic disease management, urgent care visits, and sometimes telehealth consultations, depending on the practice.

Patients pay providers directly for primary care services, bypassing traditional fee-for-service payments typically mediated by insurance companies. DPC practices aim to provide comprehensive and accessible care without the administrative complexities associated with insurance billing.

List of Prominent Players in the Direct Primary Care Market:

One Medical

Oak Street Health

Paladina Health

Forward Health

Crossover Health

EverMed

Plum Health

Nextera Healthcare

Boston Direct Health

PeakMed

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Direct Primary Care (DPC) stands out for its emphasis on personalized care and fostering stronger patient-physician relationships, which allows for more time and attention per patient visit compared to traditional healthcare models. By operating outside the conventional insurance framework, DPC effectively reduces the administrative burden associated with billing and coding, enabling physicians to dedicate more focus to patient care.

This streamlined approach not only enhances the patient experience but also meets the growing demand for healthcare that is personalized, accessible, and affordable. As a result, alternative models like DPC are experiencing increasing adoption and growth, driven by patient preferences for comprehensive, relationship-centered care that prioritizes their individual health needs.

Challenges:

Many patients and healthcare providers remain unfamiliar with the DPC model. Educating both groups about the benefits and mechanics of DPC is crucial but often requires significant effort and resources. Establishing and maintaining a DPC practice requires careful financial planning. Setting appropriate membership fees that cover operational costs while remaining affordable for patients can be challenging, especially in areas with varying socioeconomic conditions.

Regional Trends:

The traditional healthcare system's strain, including long wait times and administrative burdens, has led patients and providers to seek more efficient and patient-centered care options like DPC. In the United States, where healthcare costs remain disproportionately high, both employers and individuals are increasingly turning to DPC's flat fee model as an attractive and affordable option. Favorable regulatory conditions and policies supporting telehealth and innovative healthcare models have further bolstered the adoption of DPC, facilitating easier access to care and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Recent Developments:

In May,2024, Plum Health Direct Primary Care, A Detroit -based health services company is branching out into three additional mid- Michigan regions, providing individuals, families, and employers with enhanced-access primary care memberships.

Plum Health Direct Primary Care, A -based health services company is branching out into three additional mid- regions, providing individuals, families, and employers with enhanced-access primary care memberships. In Nov, 2023, Forward Health launches CarePods, a standalone medical facility driven by AI. Without a physician or nurse present, take a blood test, monitor your blood pressure, and swab for diseases.

Direct Primary Care Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 57.3 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 80.4 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 4.50% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type, By Care Setting, By End user, By Region. Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Segmentation of Direct Primary Care Market.

Global Direct Primary Care Market – By Type

Clinical Services

Telehealth Services

Laboratory Services

Consultative Services

Others

Global Direct Primary Care Market – Care Setting

Office-Based DPC Practices

Home-Based DPC Practices (including house calls)

Telehealth-Only DPC Practices

Hybrid DPC Practices

Global Direct Primary Care Market – End Users

Individuals

Employers

Small Businesses

Large Corporations

Insurance Companies (offering DPC as part of their plans)

Global Direct Primary Care Market – By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

