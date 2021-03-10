Direct Primary Care Medical Practice Wins Direct Contract With Local Self-Funded Employer

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImagineMD, a technology-enabled direct primary care medical practice, has been awarded a direct contract to serve the employees of Steiner Electric Company, a local, self-funded employer based out of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Coverage for benefits-eligible Steiner employees and their dependents who enrolled in ImagineMD took effect in January of 2021.

ImagineMD uses a new cost-effective billing model different from traditional fee-for-service health insurance billing. Members, whether enrolled individually or through an employer benefit plan, pay a flat monthly fee for comprehensive advanced primary care services. Advanced primary care affords patients more one-on-one time with their physicians both virtually and in person. Patients of ImagineMD enjoy same-day or next-day appointments, 24/7 access to their own primary care physicians via phone, video and email, discounted diagnostic laboratory and imaging services, and coaching for things like smoking cessation, weight loss, and other important health goals that require long-term behavioral change.

"ImagineMD has been partnering with businesses in Chicagoland to better meet the primary care and urgent care needs of employees. We're excited to offer Steiner Electric employees superior primary care that not only improves the quality of care but also reduces the overall cost of care," said Alex Lickerman, MD, founder and Chief Medical Officer of ImagineMD. "The physicians in our facilities are the best and the brightest, committed to caring for their patients as they would their own family members. It's exciting to bring both excellence and humanity back to healthcare by forging trusting relationships with employees and their families."

"Steiner Electric prides itself on addressing the needs of our employees. We look for innovative ways to address challenging issues such as the quality and affordability of health care," said Keri Moritz, VP of Human Resources for Steiner. "ImagineMD represents a great way to offer our employees and their families improved access to medical care without traditional co-pays and bills. It's also a great way for us to lower the overall cost of care which flows directly through to our employees and their families in the form of lower payroll deductions."

To learn more about ImagineMD, or to inquire about individual or employer membership plans, call 312-374-5860 or visit www.imaginemd.net.

ImagineMD provides extraordinary primary care service to patients, which leads to better health outcomes while simultaneously lowering overall health plan cost. ImagineMD's model of care represents a response to the growing dissatisfaction that patients are feeling with the U.S. healthcare system. With significantly reduced patient panel sizes (600 patients per physician compared to 2,400-4,000 patients per physician in traditional fee-for-service practices), ImagineMD is able to offer its patients world-class medical care with world-class, personalized customer service. Including 24/7 access to doctors and same-day appointments that start on time and last as long as needed, ImagineMD provides its patients what other practices can't: physicians who have enough time to take complete and thorough histories, think problems through rather than refer to specialists, and personally research problems they can't figure out immediately—in essence, providing patients not just a primary care doctor, but also a personal healthcare manager.

ImagineMD is currently hiring physicians for its expansion in and around the Chicagoland area. Please visit www.imaginemd.net to learn more.



