Direct Primary Care Provider Paladina Health Changes Name to Everside Health

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct primary care provider Paladina Health has changed its name to Everside Health. Paladina Health acquired Activate Healthcare in January 2019 and recently completed the acquisition of Healthstat. The three advanced direct primary care organizations had operated under separate names but now are combined as one national, integrated company with the name Everside Health. Everside Health is the second-largest direct primary care provider in the U.S.

"We were already operating under a common vision to transform healthcare in America, and now we are operating under a common name that captures the essence of our patient-centric culture," said Chris Miller, Everside Health Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to move forward as Everside Health, and to offer clients best-in-class, customized programs that are proven to improve health outcomes and patient satisfaction while reducing the total cost of care."

The name Everside Health was chosen to portray the nature of the relationship between the company and its clients, and healthcare providers and their patients – to convey that Everside is the healthcare partner that promises to be there for its clients and patients, by their side and on their side. The complete rollout of the new name and brand identity is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

Everside Health is committed to fixing America's broken, fee-for-service healthcare delivery model by operating direct primary care clinics for employers and other health plan sponsors. Patients can visit a family doctor at an Everside clinic conveniently located at or near their workplace and have 24/7 access to virtual care, which cuts down on costly ER usage. Patients typically get much longer appointment times and receive personalized attention from their doctors, including help making lifestyle changes to improve their overall health and manage chronic conditions that, when left unchecked, often lead to more serious and costly health problems.

According to a recent study, typical quantifiable direct primary care results represent 20% lower total healthcare costs vs. traditional models driven through reduction in ER utilization, inpatient admissions, and unnecessary testing.

Additional research indicates up to 79% savings on members with four or more chronic conditions. Results also show 97% and 96% patient and provider satisfaction, respectively.

Everside Health is backed by global venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Oak HC/FT and other strategic investors.

"NEA works with visionary entrepreneurs to build truly transformational companies that will improve people's lives in measurable ways, and our backing of Everside Health aligns perfectly with that objective," said Mohamad Makhzoumi, General Partner and Head of Global Healthcare Investing at NEA. "The new name marks the beginning of an exciting new phase in the company's growth and evolution. Everside Health has the scale, expertise and partnerships to serve a broad range of members in multiple sectors throughout the U.S. and, in so doing, improve health outcomes for millions of Americans."

Everside Health has a collaboration with Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions to integrate its evidence-based disease management and behavior assessment programs into its network of employee health clinics. It offers occupational health services; condition management programs to tackle the root causes of chronic illnesses; and wellness programs focused on healthy nutrition, exercise and resiliency. It also has a multi-faceted, technology-enabled program to help patients manage both their mental and physical health for the long term.

In addition to operating clinics for hundreds of public and privately held companies, Everside Health also operates clinics for a significant number of union and Taft-Hartley plans, and has partnerships with several health systems including Common Spirit Health, SSM Health and The Christ Hospital.

About Everside Health

Everside Health, formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat, is the second largest direct primary care provider in the U.S., operating 350 health clinics in 32 states located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. Everside's data-driven, patient-centric healthcare delivery model aligns incentives to benefit the patient, the physician and the benefit provider, all while reducing the total cost of care. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care, reducing the need for costly ER use. Everside Health, as its former Paladina Health entity, was consistently recognized for clinical outcomes that exceed HEDIS commercial PPO benchmarks, and its clients typically reduce their overall healthcare costs by 20%. Everside Health is based in Denver. For more information, visit www.eversidehealth.com.

