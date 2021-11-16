Direct Relief Scores a "Perfect 100" in Charity Navigator's Expanded Rating System

Among the 160,000 non-profits rated by Charity Navigator in 2021, Direct Relief is one of the 92 on the current "Perfect 100" list of charities earning scores of 100 in both the Financial and Accountability & Transparency categories.

Direct Relief also received 100 out of 100 in two new evaluation categories introduced this year, Leadership & Adaptability and Culture & Community.

"Because Direct Relief receives no government funding, it's gratifying to share the Charity Navigator recognition with every person, organization, and business that pitches in and is part of the work, because it's about their money and how it was used," said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief CEO.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the organization has engaged in intensive Covid response efforts while maintaining critical humanitarian assistance to people and areas in severe need even before the pandemic hit them disproportionately hard.

The organization has been the largest charitable supplier of PPE to the US, Africa, and globally since the onset of the pandemic, providing over 132 million units of PPE in its fiscal year 2021 while delivering 237.9 million defined daily doses of medication. Direct Relief also disbursed $58 million in grants to 1,350 organizations, a 24.4% increase in value over the previous fiscal year.

Other highlights include:

Since sending its first medical aid shipment in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in January 2020, Direct Relief has supported healthcare organizations in 56 US states and territories and 106 countries with $3 billion in medicine and medical supplies totaling 13,700,000 lbs., more than 8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, and $107.5 million in cash funding.

Charity Navigator's Financial score reflects measures of stability, efficiency, and sustainability. At Direct Relief, 99.4 cents out of every donated dollar goes to program expenses, with 0.3 cents going to administration and 0.1 cents covering fundraising expenses.

The organization does not spend donor contributions to cover its traditionally modest fundraising expenses, which are paid by earnings on bequests and held in a separate foundation. In fiscal year 2021, the organization incurred fundraising expenses of $3.4 million and received $174 million in public cash support and $1.7 billion in contributed goods (primarily prescription medications and medical supplies) and services, such as donated transportation from FedEx.

Direct Relief's Charity Navigator rating is available at https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/951831116.

