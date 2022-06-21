Direct Selling Education Foundation Elects Kim Drabik of Plexus Worldwide® to its Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®) announced that Senior Director, Corporate Affairs Kim Drabik has joined the Board of Directors of the Direct Selling Education Foundation (DSEF). DSEF is a non-profit organization that offers comprehensive programs to advance education about the industry, individual economic empowerment with a commitment to ethics, consumer protection, and self-regulation.

Following her nomination by DSEF Executive Committee, Drabik was contacted by DSEF Executive Director Gary Huggins to accept the nomination. She was elected to serve by the DSEF Board of Directors at their June meeting. Drabik will serve a 3-year term beginning at the September 2022 meeting.

"Kim served as Chairman of the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations Advocacy committee from 2014 to 2020, and Plexus is proud to share a proven industry leader who is known for developing strategies and making a difference on behalf of direct selling globally through external stakeholder engagement, educational events, and research," said Tarl Robinson, CEO of Plexus Worldwide.

Huggins added, "The foundation is very pleased to add a leader with Kim's experience and impact to help us continue expanding our efforts to mainstream understanding of the direct selling business model and its benefits to society."

The DSEF Board of the Directors is comprised of men and women who represent institutes of higher learning, as well as corporate leaders in the direct selling industry. Board members meet on a quarterly basis and guide the actions of the foundation in developing educational programs and content that accurately represent direct selling and its positive impact on the economy through micro entrepreneurship.

"At Plexus, we feel a responsibility to help shape understanding of direct selling and promote high standards that protect consumers around the world," said Drabik. "It is an honor to serve on the foundation board alongside academic fellows whose visionary strategy will enhance the direct selling marketplace that empowers the new economy."

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

About DSEF:

For nearly 50 years, DSEF has partnered with members of the academic community to support research and education programs. These programs expand the knowledge and understanding of the fundamental principles of direct selling. The Foundation works with more than 250 professors in a variety of disciplines—such as entrepreneurship, marketing, ethics, sales, consumer studies, business, and economics—to develop direct selling-related academic research, case studies and teaching content.

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide