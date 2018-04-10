Direct Selling Market is on the Rise

In early 2017, the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) reported that global direct sales increased 1.9% from US$179.2 billion in 2015 to $182.6 billion in 2016. The direct selling system comprised of consultants who work on their own, but affiliate themselves with a company that uses the channel, retaining the freedom to run a business on their own terms. Consultants and sales representatives form strong personal relationships with potential customers, mainly through direct discussions and demonstrations. The WFDSA also indicates that the United States is the largest direct selling market, valued at US$35.5 billion in 2016, while China takes the 2nd place at US$33.9 billion. Sharing Services, Inc. (OTC: SHRV), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP), Natural Health Trends Corporation (NASDAQ: NHTC), Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG)

A report by Forbes comments on the role technology and social media is expected to play in the direct selling market. "Direct selling companies can tap into this power by live streaming on a regular basis. Maybe it's the CEO of the company sharing the latest inspirational success stories, or a top consultant conducting weekly sales training sessions. It could be a tutorial on using the latest new products offered, or even just humorous glimpses into what company executives do in their free time," Forbes reported.

Sharing Services, Inc. (OTC: SHRV) last week reported breaking news that, "gross sales for the one month of February exceeded total sales for the past quarter. February sales are to be reported at just over $1.1 million, representing another new milestone and diligence in executing the company's corporate growth strategy.

"We are very excited that after just our third month since launching our incredible health and wellness division we have achieved sales of just over $1.1 million dollars," stated CEO John "JT" Thatch. "Our team members have executed our go-to market strategy flawlessly, and our customers have accepted these products with enthusiasm into the marketplace."

He added, "In the future, we will continue to exceed our goals by not just putting record-breaking revenues on the books but bringing satisfaction to our customers by providing them with all the best products and training available."

Sharing Services continues to gain traction in the direct selling industry, in which the company owns, operates or controls an interest in companies that offer services ranging from manufacturing, processing, training and travel benefits. In recent months, the company has taken several steps to support its pursuit of international expansion, including establishing a new corporate headquarters to accommodate growth as well as entering into a joint-venture agreement to market its Elepreneur Brand and products in Asia. Moving forward, the company anticipates continued momentum and brand building on a global scale."

Robert Oblon, chairman of Sharing Services, added, "We exceeded our goals this past month as we continue our record-breaking pace within direct selling, but our best-in-class products and services are proving the concept on our very unique Blue Ocean Strategy."

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) is the company that for 130 years has proudly stood for beauty, innovation, optimism and, above all, women. Avon products include well-recognized and beloved brands such as ANEW, Avon Color, Avon Care, Skin-So-Soft, and Advance Techniques sold through nearly 6 million active independent Avon Sales Representatives. Direct selling at Avon is about Representatives constantly connecting to and building personal relationships with new customers as well as other Representatives. Avon is one of the world's largest direct sellers. In February 15, 2018, the company announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Total Revenue was relatively unchanged at $1.6 billion. Active Representatives and Ending Representatives declined 2% and were relatively unchanged, respectively.

Natural Health Trends Corporation (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness, and "quality of life" products under the NHT Global brand. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California and operates subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. In February, the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. Total revenue of $46.1 million decreased 26% compared to $62.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, and increased 15% compared to $40.1 million in the third quarter of 2017. Revenue from the Company's Hong Kong operations, which represented 86% of total revenue, was $39.6 million, a decrease of 29% compared to $56.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, and an increase of 13% compared to $35.0 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products through a global direct sales force of more than 500,000 active independent Managers, Distributors and customers in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. The Company has three reportable business segments that are divided based on the characteristics of their Distributor base, similarities in compensation plans, as well as the internal organization of NSP's officers and their responsibilities. Last month, the company reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017. Net sales of $88.3 million increased 5.2 percent, compared to $84.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) markets in-store advertising products, programs and services primarily to both consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers. Insignia provides at-shelf media solutions in over 21,000 retail outlets, inclusive of grocery, mass merchants and dollar. Last year, the company announced the nationwide launch of freshADSSM, a first of its kind marketing program positioned within the produce department. freshADSSM was developed in partnership with Twist-Ease, Inc. and has been designed to help both brands and retailers combat the steady decline in center store grocery sales. freshADSSM was created through extensive research conducted with shoppers, brands & retailers, all of whom were looking for inspiring meal solution ideas to aid in building the basket. freshADSSM is currently available in over 2,000 grocery stores, across 35 states, and 19 different banners.

