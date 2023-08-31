Direct Selling Market to grow by USD 78.81 million from 2022 to 2027 | Amway Corp., Mary Kay Inc., and Tupperware Brands Corp., emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The direct selling market is expected to grow by USD 78.81 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The direct selling market is fragmented, and the companies are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Amway Corp., ATOMY Co. Ltd., BELCORP CORPORATE SERVICES S.A.C, BETTERWARE DE Mexico S.A.P.I. DE C.V, DXN Holdings Bhd, eXp World Holdings Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Medifast Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Netmarble Corp., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., PM-International AG, Primerica Inc., Scentsy GB PTY Ltd., Telecom Plus PLC, Tupperware Brands Corp., USANA Health Science Inc., and Vorwerk Deutschland Stiftung and Co. KG are some of the major market participants -. To know about the company's offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Direct Selling Market

Direct Selling Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rapid growth in social media is a key factor driving market growth. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube are some of the social media platforms that allow advertising on the websites of individuals or organizations. This is done on a larger scale than most other advertising mediums such as television commercials. Additionally, direct-selling companies use these platforms to interact with customers, showcase their product offerings, and train and support their distributors. In addition, live streaming, influencer marketing, and social commerce are some of the new strategies that are adopted on social media to increase sales and expand their customer base. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The competition from e-commerce platforms is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The direct selling market is facing major competition from e-commerce platforms that have created an increasingly competitive environment for them and made it difficult to maintain and increase their market share. They offer consumers an alternative to shopping online, with detailed product information at lower prices. In addition, the prices of products sold directly are less transparent, which can lead to price discrimination, causing some consumers to pay more for the same product. Hence, the increasing competition from e-commerce platforms is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Direct Selling Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Single-level Marketing



Multi-level Marketing

Product

Health And Wellness



Cosmetics And Personal Care



Household Goods And Durables



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Direct Selling Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The single-level marketing segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Single-Level Marketing (SLM) is a direct selling model in which products are sold directly to customers without building a sales team. Health, beauty, and appliance industries are some of the applications for the SLM. In addition, low start-up costs compared to multi-level marketing (MLM), low risk and flexibility are some of the advantages of SLM. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Single-Level Marketing (SLM) is a direct selling model in which products are sold directly to customers without building a sales team. Health, beauty, and appliance industries are some of the applications for the SLM. In addition, low start-up costs compared to multi-level marketing (MLM), low risk and flexibility are some of the advantages of SLM. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, India , Japan , and South Korea are some of the main contributors to the growth of the regional market. This growth in the region is due to increasing consumer awareness and acceptance of direct selling. Moreover, the direct selling market in the region has seen a significant shift which includes online sales and MLM compared to the traditional model. As a result, this has ensured greater product reach and diversified revenue channels for the direct-selling business network. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Direct Selling Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist direct selling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the direct selling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the direct selling market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of direct selling market companies

Direct Selling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 78.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., ATOMY Co. Ltd., BELCORP CORPORATE SERVICES S.A.C, BETTERWARE DE Mexico S.A.P.I. DE C.V, DXN Holdings Bhd, eXp World Holdings Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Medifast Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Netmarble Corp., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., PM-International AG, Primerica Inc., Scentsy GB PTY Ltd., Telecom Plus PLC, Tupperware Brands Corp., USANA Health Science Inc., and Vorwerk Deutschland Stiftung and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

