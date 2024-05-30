Direct Sourcing leaders offer free interactive experience of AI-powered hiring tool

TalentNet's newest experience allows users to test drive TalentNavigator, the latest feature addition in their Direct Source platform

TORONTO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As the originators of Direct Sourcing, TalentNet is continuing to break boundaries in the talent acquisition industry by offering a 7-day free virtual interactive experience that highlights its AI-powered TalentNavigator platform.

This tool, which is now able to automate key tasks while creating shortlists in minutes, allows Curators to streamline the hiring process.

Experience Next-Gen Hiring: The evolution of TalentNavigator

Streamlining the talent acquisition process

Functioning as a sophisticated AI Generative virtual partner, TalentNavigator leverages industry-leading generative AI technology to intelligently analyze and interpret each client's talent pool, delivering real-time insights and comprehensive answers to complex curation queries. Users will be able to explore TalentNet's Direct Sourcing platform as well.

"TalentNavigator represents a key shift in the market as hiring executives begin to understand the importance of optimizing the talent acquisition process through cutting-edge AI technology," said Justin Lumby, TalentNet's Chief Operating Officer. "Our 7-day experience is a unique offering that empowers companies to test out our revolutionary Direct Sourcing tool on their own time. Through this experience, they gain direct insight not only into Direct Sourcing but also harnessing the full potential of AI."

Empowering companies to optimize their workflow

The platform includes job search capabilities, allowing Curators to quickly find job openings for candidates based on customized criteria. TalentNet's newest updates enable the tool to streamline manual tasks, allowing companies to spend more time connecting with candidates and engaging with top talent.

In the future, TalentNavigator will let users update statuses, accept offers, send messages, share candidates, schedule actions, view history, and manage talent pools.

Ensuring continued data protection

TalentNet ensures client data security with SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001/27017 certifications. TalentNavigator encrypts all data and doesn't store personal information. Curators maintain full control, approving all outputs.

To be part of TalentNet's 7-day free virtual interactive experience, simply sign up at the TalentNet website by completing a form and wait to be contacted by a TalentNet rep.

About TalentNet:

In 2013, TalentNet revolutionized sourcing with its Direct Sourcing platform. Today, Direct Sourcing is a rapidly growing trend in talent acquisition globally. As pioneers in this technology, we empower top brands to streamline hiring, simplify supply chains, and cut costs for a seamless candidate experience. For more information, visit https://talentnet.com/.

