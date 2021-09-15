Direct Support Professionals in the spotlight this September

Direct support professionals are currently in short supply within Ohio. Recent focus has been on this situation and increasing interest in the profession. Many providers are involved in intense recruitment efforts and services like DSP Ohio have been launched in direct response to the challenge facing the state's developmental disabilities system – the need to increase the DSP workforce. Those serving the developmental disability community believe little remains known and understood about DSPs outside of the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) System and this adds into the DSP shortage.

People with developmental disabilities rely on the assistance of direct support professionals to help them with activities of daily living that range from eating to personal grooming, helping make sure medication is administered and ensuring additional support to the medical and healthcare needs of each individual.

1st Choice Family Services believes all people, and especially those with developmental disabilities, have the right to decide how they want to live their lives and its DSPs are the key to making sure this happens while helping to increase informed decision-making and independent living for its clients.

The focus on DSPs in September is one way to help elevate all direct support professionals and draw attention to the need for others to join this group of needed and giving professionals.

About 1st Choice Family Services

1st Choice Family Services supports people with developmental disabilities by connecting them to expert direct support professionals who help them overcome challenges and live their best lives. With over 14 years of experience of providing clients with Developmental Disability Services, 1st Choice Family Services is dedicated to providing uncompromising quality service that addresses each client's specialized needs. https://www.1stchoicefamilyservices.org/

SOURCE 1st Choice Family Services

