Direct Technologies, Inc. continues to grow with Ricoh, adds second RICOH Pro VC60000

MALVERN, Pa., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Direct Technologies, Inc. (DTI) has installed a second RICOH Pro VC60000 to meet increased demand such as direct mail, marketing collateral and member communications. This addition comes just two years after DTI made its first foray into continuous-feed color inkjet with the VC60000. DTI selected the VC60000 due to its ability to produce high quality images at high speeds, even on coated media, while driving postal savings. DTI delivered six million impressions in the month after installing its first VC60000, and the monthly impressions have grown since then. This exponential growth resulted in the need for a second Pro VC60000, allowing DTI to produce up to 80 million monthly impressions.

"The Pro VC60000's incredible image quality and media flexibility allow us to produce strong color print with customization, which goes a long way in driving audience engagement with our customers' communications," said Brett Coltman, Owner and COO, DTI. "Another great aspect, and one that some might overlook, is how much easier the Pro VC60000 makes householding, which can help drive massive postal savings that we can then pass on to customers. It's really no wonder that, despite the press's outstanding throughput, we needed another one to keep up with demand. Beyond the technology, Ricoh has a knowledgeable, reliable local service team I know I can count on."

DTI, established nearly 25 years ago in Suwanee, Georgia, specializes in variable print, fulfillment, electronic communications and direct mail. Operating out of two facilities with over 150,000 square feet 24 hours a day, six days a week, DTI serves a variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services and telecommunications. One of the very few multi-channel service providers to receive both HITRUST and SOC 2 certifications, DTI is committed to meeting customers' requirements and exceeding their expectations. The company strives to build long-term customer relationships with a combination of output quality and customer service.

The Pro VC60000 provides a function-rich, comprehensive solution for customers looking to expand their digital, inkjet or color capabilities. The platform's Ricoh printheads and inks, which leverage dynamic variable drop technology, are capable of producing offset-replaceable print quality with physical resolutions of up to 1200 x 1200 dpi. It supports a wide range of fluid types, paper stocks and file formats, including PDF, PDFVT, JDF/JMF, PostScript and AFP/IPDS. With its modular architecture, the RICOH Pro VC60000 is highly configurable to meet users' unique needs, and highly scalable – an aspect of particular use to DTI, which immediately began seeing high demand for the capabilities the press offers.

Ricoh's inkjet technology rivals the output of offset printing with its media versatility, especially in terms of compatibility with gloss-coated stocks. These inks are designed to make the entire production system more versatile and economical – and less complicated. In addition to a significant boost in color gamut, these latest Ricoh inks take quality enhancements further by enabling operators to print faster on a wider variety of media, including standard offset coated and uncoated papers, all with improved make-ready times.

"Our ultimate goal with every customer is to help drive their success. And when a customer requests a second press as quickly as DTI has, we know we're on the right track," said Mike Herold, Director, Global Marketing, Inkjet Solutions, Commercial Printing Business, Ricoh. "Adding a first RICOH Pro VC60000 was groundbreaking for DTI, which had never leveraged continuous-feed inkjet technology before. This new addition takes it all to the next level, because it doubles DTI's capacity for producing applications with the quality and speed their customers are looking for."

For details on Ricoh's full line of production print products, services and solutions, please visit https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/products/commercial-industrial-printing and join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh.

