Direct Textbook Announces Fun, Unique, No-Essay Haiku Scholarship

SEATTLE, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Direct Textbook Haiku Scholarship Contest is back, offering a fun and unique break from the arduous essays required by many other scholarship applications. To apply, students only need to pen three lines: an original haiku poem that captures the essence of what the word "appetite" means.

The scholarship annually awards six $500 scholarships to college students based on the following criteria:

Two $500 scholarships: Haikus selected by Direct Textbook

scholarships: Haikus selected by Direct Textbook Two $500 scholarships: Haikus that earn the most votes

scholarships: Haikus that earn the most votes Two $500 scholarships: Haiku entries selected at random from all qualifying entries

All submitted haikus will be published on DirectTextbook.com, where friends, family members and the public can vote for their favorites. The application deadline is Sept. 18, 2019, and winners will be notified via email on or before Oct. 8, 2019.

A traditional haiku is written in three lines totaling 17 syllables, where five syllables are in the first line, seven in the second and five in the third. Modern haikus do not always adhere to traditional syllable counts, though poets typically follow the three-line structure. Applicants are encouraged to research haikus before they apply.

To be eligible, each student must be enrolled as an undergraduate, graduate or postgraduate in an accredited two-year or four-year college or university for Fall 2019, have a minimum 2.0 GPA and be a legal U.S. resident.

Now in its eighth year, the Direct Textbook Haiku Scholarship Contest has awarded more than $20,000 in scholarship funds. Students are invited to apply by Sept. 18, 2019 at https://www.directtextbook.com/haiku.

Since 2002, Direct Textbook has helped more than 20 million parents and students find the lowest prices on new, used, rental and ebook textbooks. Direct Textbook can be found online at http://www.directtextbook.com.

