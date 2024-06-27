Direct Textile Store Offers Still Water Linens to Healthcare Facilities Nationwide

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Textile Store is now offering the Still Water Linens healthcare line of products. This is exciting news for the healthcare industry as the Still Water Linens business model focuses on constantly reducing and managing costs by working closely with their factories, running large production runs, and working with their customers to forecast inventory needs. This ensures an effective and efficient supply chain that allows them to have the lowest costs possible, which they then pass along to the customers. Providing high quality products consistently is the baseline and is never compromised.

In an interview with John Lee, President of Direct Textile Store, he stated, "This is a great addition to the current Direct Textile Store offerings. We are already considered the leading wholesale textile and linen supplier in the industry. This is based on our large selection of textiles, our low wholesale pricing, and our priority focus on meeting our customers' needs. Adding the Still Water Linens healthcare line opens the opportunity for hospitals and healthcare providers to access high quality textiles and linens at a lower price point than is available from our other products, which is already the best pricing in the industry."

The healthcare line from Still Water Linens focuses on textiles that hospitals and healthcare facilities use in their facilities every day. Their range of products includes sheets for hospital beds, a selection of towels to meet a variety of needs from cleaning to patient bathroom use, healthcare pillows, patient gowns, disposable and custom washable curtains, as well as other linens. Given that most of the products are or can be used by patients, a high level of focus is put on the quality and structure of the materials used to ensure comfort and hygiene. In a world of increasing healthcare costs, the Still Water Linens healthcare line offers healthcare facilities to the opportunity to reduce costs on their linen purchases.

