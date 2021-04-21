Direct To Consumer Airbrush & Complexion Beauty Leader, LUMINESS® donates $50,000 to the ASPCA®

The ASPCA is the first animal welfare organization in North America and serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. Since its inception 25 years ago, LUMINESS, the category leader in Airbrush Cosmetics, has been committed to standing against cruelty and animal testing.

This donation will allow the ASPCA to continue its efforts to help save the lives of more animals across the country. Other key initiatives of the ASPCA include assisting animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources.

"As a proud parent of a furry friend, one of LUMINESS' core values is to never test on animals," said Sean Mehta, President & CEO. "We are excited to support the ASPCA as their mission and vision to care for animals is close to our hearts and the hearts of our customers."

"We are thankful for LUMINESS' support of animal welfare and prioritization of cruelty-free beauty products," said Rebecca Frommer, Director, Cause Partnerships & Events, ASPCA. "The funds raised from this partnership will go a long way in helping animals in need across the country, and we appreciate LUMINESS and its customers' commitment to the health and safety of animals."

Known for its expertise in complexion, LUMINESS Cosmetics is one of the largest direct to consumer makeup, skincare and beauty tool brands. LUMINESS is proud that the sales of its innovative Airbrush System, which allows anyone to achieve a photo-ready complexion at home, permits the company to support a cause that has always been an integral part of its DNA. The Breeze Airbrush System is completely clean and, like the entire LUMINESS line, cruelty-free. Designed to help consumers achieve a flawless look from the comfort of their homes in one sophisticated, easy-to-use device, this technology offers top-tier results without sacrificing ethics or quality.

You can find the LUMINESS Breeze Airbrush System kit on LUMINESScosmetics.com. One Dollar for every purchase of the Breeze and other Airbrush systems will be donated to the ASPCA through June 2021 with a maximum donation of $50,000.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is the first animal welfare organization in North America and serves as the nation's leading voice for animals. More than two million supporters strong, the ASPCA's mission is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services. For more information, please visit www.ASPCA.org, and be sure to follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



About LUMINESS

Our mission began over 25 years ago to provide beauty solutions to the everyday woman without compromising on quality. LUMINESS was created as a professional Airbrush Cosmetics line that was designed to be easy-to-use for the at home consumer to deliver a finish not achievable with traditional liquid or powder foundations. With new innovations in lip, and eye cosmetic products and formulations along with breakthrough skincare products, LUMINESS is now a full-service beauty brand rooted in complexion expertise. LUMINESS never tests on animals and is a proud supporter of the ASPCA.

