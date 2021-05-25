Direct-to-Consumer Airbrush Leader LUMINESS Partners With No. 1 Beauty Technology Provider Perfect Corp.

"LUMINESS and Perfect Corp. are both recognized as leaders in their industries, and the result of this collaboration is an experience that transcends both in-store and traditional online shopping for all ages. Partnering with Perfect Corp., LUMINESS advances the e-commerce experience for our customers, as we have done for more than 25 years," said Sean Mehta, President and CEO.

LUMINESS has something for everyone; now Perfect Corp. has made it even easier for customers to find the perfect look.

The easy-to-use technologies are available with select products on LUMINESS' website, including their top performing Silk 4-in-1 Airbrush Foundation. They take the guesswork out of choosing foundation and cosmetic shades while allowing consumers to engage with the brand more than ever before. Like its latest launch, the Breeze Airbrush System, shopping is touchless, time-saving and convenient, as customers can quickly identify the right products for their skin tone and experiment with new looks in an entirely virtual format including, for the first time ever, "virtual try-on" the flawless effect of airbrush on their skin.

"We're excited to partner with such a forward-thinking, direct-to-consumer brand who has embraced a true 360 degree beauty tech strategy," shares Alice Chang, Founder and CEO, Perfect Corp. "By combining the power of virtual try-on, with AI smart shade matching, and interactive personalized beauty consultations, LUMINESS has created a truly immersive, hyper-engaged digital shopping experience that plays to the experiential demands of the modern day online consumer."

Each of Perfect Corp.'s technologies utilize ultra-realistic 3D AR technology and advanced AI learning to expertly detect customers' faces and skin tones, and mimic LUMINESS' cosmetics on their features with incredible accuracy. Shade Finder relies on a database of more than 10 million samples across all skin tones to match shoppers with their perfect shade and finish, giving LUMINESS' customers the power to effortlessly find the right foundation in just seconds and purchase with confidence. With the Virtual Try On feature, customers can easily experience all shades of select LUMINESS cosmetics including Forever Reign Lip Stain, Creme Confession Lipstick, Lash Lure lashes, and more. Beauty Advisor 1-on-1 gives customers the opportunity to get advice and product recommendations directly from a professional beauty advisor in real time. Regardless of age, skin tone and cosmetic preference, LUMINESS has something for everyone; now Perfect Corp.'s technologies have made it easier than ever for customers to achieve their perfect look.

About LUMINESS

Our mission began over 25 years ago to provide beauty solutions to the everyday woman without compromising on quality. LUMINESS was created as a professional Airbrush Cosmetics line that was designed to be easy-to-use for the at home consumer to deliver a finish not achievable with traditional liquid or powder foundations. With new innovations in lip, and eye cosmetic products and formulations along with breakthrough skincare products, LUMINESS is now a full-service beauty brand rooted in complexion expertise. LUMINESS never tests on animals and is a proud supporter of the ASPCA.

Please learn more about LUMINESS on our website at: LUMINESSCosmetics.com/Our-Story

About Perfect Corporation

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

