Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Pet Food Market to Reach $13.06 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Pet Food Market by Type (Meal [Standard, Customized], Treats, Supplements), Pet Type (Dogs, Cats), Health Condition (Nutritional, Digestive Health, Allergies, Stress), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) - Global Forecast to 2031,' by Meticulous Research®, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is projected to reach $13.06 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2024 to 2031.

Direct-to-consumer refers to selling products directly to customers, bypassing third-party retailers, wholesalers, or other intermediaries. The direct-to-consumer pet food market sector has been growing rapidly due to the growing adoption of digital channels. The increasing usage of smartphones and internet penetration has remarkably emphasized online sales. In addition, people's hectic lifestyles, user-friendly websites/apps, and accessibility of products drive the online sales of pet food.

The growth of this market can be attributed to several factors, including the rising pet population and food expenditure, growing incidences of zoonotic diseases, rising demand for premium pet food products, rising number of pet DTC brands, and rise in E-commerce. Moreover, the use of cannabis in pet food is expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.

However, quality issues related to pet food products and product recalls restrain the growth of this market. The latest trends in the direct-to-consumer pet food market are the rising demand for customized pet food and the humanization of pets.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the direct-to-consumer pet food market include Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Mars, Incorporated (U.S.), Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc. (Part of Colgate-Palmolive Company) (U.S.), The J.M. Smucker Company (U.S.), Diamond Pet Foods, Inc. (Part of Schell & Kampeter, Inc.) (U.S.), Heristo Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Simmon Pet Food, Inc. (U.S.), WellPet, LLC (U.S.), The Farmers Dog, Inc. (U.S.), Jinx, Inc. (U.S.), JustFoodForDogs, LLC (U.S.), Ollie Pets Inc. (U.S.), Farmina Pet Foods Holding B.V. (Netherlands), and NomNomNow, Inc. (Philippines).

The direct-to-consumer pet food market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2022 and 2023), estimated current data (2024), and forecasts for 2031. This market is segmented by type, pet type, health condition, distribution channel, and country.

Key Findings in the Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market Study:

Based on type, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is segmented into meal, treats, and supplements. In 2024, the meal segment is expected to account for the largest share of 75.9% of the direct-to-consumer pet food market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the rising awareness about pet health, increased spending on premium meals, and the growing demand for customized meals.

Based on pet type, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is segmented into dogs, cats, and other pets. In 2024, the dogs segment is expected to account for the largest share of 75.1% of the direct-to-consumer pet food market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of dog adoptions, the growing demand for high-quality dog food products, and the humanization of dogs.

Based on health conditions, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is segmented into nutrition, digestive health, heart health, allergies, dental health, skin problems, stress, joint health, and other health conditions. In 2024, the nutritional conditions segment is expected to account for the largest share of 25.5% of the direct-to-consumer pet food market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing expansion of premium pet food brands and the rising awareness of pet owners towards the preferences and health conditions of their pets.

However, the digestive health segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 23.9% during the forecast period of 2024–2031. This growth is driven by the increasing number of customized nutritional formulations to prevent digestive problems and the introduction of prebiotics and probiotics in pet food diets.

Based on distribution channel, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is segmented into online and offline. In 2024, the online segment is expected to account for the larger share of 91.6% of the direct-to-consumer pet food market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing preference for personalization, consumer convenience, availability of greater discounts compared to offline stores, and greater product selection experience.

Based on geography, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 47.9% of the direct-to-consumer pet food market. The large share of this region is attributed to several key factors, including the rising number of millennials as pet owners, the availability of a wide range of customized pet food in the region, the growing focus on the health and diets of pets, and the presence of major players in North America.

