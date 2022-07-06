Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2032: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Microarray Genetic Analysis to Offer Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing US$ 4.0 Bn Market Opportunity by 2032. Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a 4.5% rate over the next few years.

NEWARK, Del., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights' latest study, the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market stood at around US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 4.0 Bn in 2032.

The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to increasing demand for personalized medicines in healthcare facilities for personal use, as well as safety of patients' health. Emergence of various epidemics and their looming health dangers is also projected to boost the demand for direct-to-consumer genetic testing solutions among the general public and healthcare professionals, thereby supporting the market.

Furthermore, ongoing advancements in terms of characterization of DNA sequence variants related to the risk of commonly diagnosed diseases such as Crohn's disease, type-2 diabetes, breast cancer, MI, and prostate cancer are set to aid growth. Despite significant attempts by dedicated researchers, only a few sequence variants associated with these diseases had been appropriately verified by replication in well-powered studies before 2006.

In addition, development of cutting-edge microarray genetic analysis technologies is expected to enable researchers to determine genotypes at hundreds and thousands of single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) instantaneously and cost-effectively across the genome. Additionally, key players are focusing on novel product developments with enhanced efficacy in terms of efficiency and safety.

For instance, in August 2020, Ancestry, a global leader in family history and consumer genomics, announced the launch of AncestryHealth. It is powered by next generation sequencing (NGS), which would help in providing easy access to important information about wellbeing to consumers.

Key Takeaways: Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market

By product, the ancestry tests segment is projected to held approximately 37.8% of the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share in 2021.

of the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share in 2021. Based on technology, the single nucleotide polymorphism chips segment generated a market share of around 64.5% in 2021.

in 2021. In terms of sample, the saliva category held approximately 67.3% of the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share in 2021.

of the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share in 2021. The U.S. direct-to-consumer genetic testing market remained at the forefront in 2021 by generating a share of 89.1% .

. In Asia Pacific , China direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is anticipated to exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forthcoming years.

"Rising initiatives to promote health & well-being and introduction of microarray genetic analysis platforms are set to propel the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market across the globe," says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is fragmented with the presence of various local, emerging, as well as established players across the globe. Key players are initiating promotional activities to introduce novel direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits with enhanced efficacy.

In October 2021 , 23andMe, Inc. signed a merger agreement with Lemonaid Health, Inc. The acquisition would provide customers with telemedicine facilities for the assessment of their medical health and other related services online.

Leading Companies Profiled in Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market are

23andMe

Ancestry DNA

Color Genomics, Inc.

Genetic Technology (EasyDNA)

Full Genomes Corporation, Inc.

Helix OpCo LLC

IDENTIGENE, LLC/ DNA Diagnostics Center

Living DNA Ltd

MyHeritage Ltd

Prenetics Limited

Family Tree DNA

Interleukin Genetics/orig3n

Counsyl/Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Veritas Genetics

Fulgent Genomics

More Valuable Insights on Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product (pharmacogenetics tests, carrier screening tests, genetic health risk (GHR) tests, cancer predisposition tests, low-risk general wellness tests, and ancestry tests), technology (single nucleotide polymorphism chip and whole-genome sequencing), sample (saliva, blood, and urine), sales channel (institutional sales (hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others) and retail sales (retail pharmacies and online sales)) across seven key regions of the world.

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

Pharmacogenetics Tests

Carrier Screening Tests

Genetic Health Risk (GHR) Tests

Cancer Predisposition Tests

Low-Risk General Wellness Tests

Ancestry Tests

By Technology:

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chip

Whole Genome Sequencing

By Sample:

Saliva

Urine

Blood

By Sales Channel:

Institutional Sales

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories



Others

Retail Sales

Retail Pharmacies



Online Sales

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

