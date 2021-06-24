Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market to grow by USD 1.39 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio

The report on the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing adoption of direct-to-consumer genetic testing in early disease diagnosis, the rising disposable income, and the increasing regulatory approvals of direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits.

The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market analysis includes distribution channel, service, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the advances in next-generation genetic sequencing as one of the prime reasons driving the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market covers the following areas:

Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Sizing

Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Forecast

Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

23andMe Inc.

Alpha Biolaboratories Ltd.

Centrillion Technology Holdings Ltd.

Color Genomics Inc.

Dante Labs Inc.

DNA Diagnostic Center Inc.

Full Genomes Corp.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Direct sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Diagnostic screening - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Relationship testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

