Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Research Report 2024

12 Mar, 2024, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall world revenue for Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market, 2024 to 2034 in terms of value the market will surpass US$7.6 billion in 2024
Military modernization programs spearheaded by nations worldwide are significant drivers for the directed energy weapon market. These programs emphasize the need for technologically advanced defence solutions, aligning well with the capabilities of DEWs. Additionally, the escalating threats posed by drones, missiles, and other aerial platforms have intensified the demand for rapid and accurate defence systems. DEWs, with their speed-of-light engagements, offer a critical advantage in countering these evolving threats. The versatility and precision provided by DEWs make them an attractive option for modern military strategies, contributing to their increasing adoption.
As the directed energy weapon market evolves, opportunities emerge in various sectors. There is potential for expanded applications in homeland security, where DEWs could play a crucial role in protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring national safety. Ongoing technological advancements in directed energy technologies present opportunities for the development of more powerful and efficient DEWs. Research and development efforts can unlock new capabilities, creating a competitive edge in the market.
Despite the positive outlook, the directed energy weapon market faces challenges that require strategic considerations. Regulatory hurdles pose concerns as the deployment of DEWs raises ethical and legal questions. Striking a balance between innovation and compliance with international laws presents a significant hurdle for market players. The complexity of developing and maintaining DEW systems, coupled with high initial costs, can act as a barrier to widespread adoption. Addressing these challenges is crucial for market penetration and sustained growth.
What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?
- How is the directed energy weapons (DEW) market evolving?
- What is driving and restraining the directed energy weapons (DEW) market?
- How will each directed energy weapons (DEW) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?
- How will the market shares for each directed energy weapons (DEW) submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?
- What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?
- Will leading directed energy weapons (DEW) markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
- How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?
- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
- What are the directed energy weapons (DEW) projects for these leading companies?
- How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of directed energy weapons (DEW) projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
- Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the directed energy weapons (DEW) market?
- Where is the directed energy weapons (DEW) market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
- What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?
- What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Increasing Demand in Combat Operations
- Increasing Investments in Military Platforms
- Development of Compact DEW for UAV Platforms
Market Restraining Factors
- Restrictions on Anti-Personnel Lasers
- Possibility of High Collateral Damage
- Integrating Existing Systems With New Technologies
Market Opportunities
- Rapid Advancements in AI, Big Data analytics and Robotics
- R&D in Advanced DEW Technologies
- Complexities in Weapon Development
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- V-Shaped Recovery
- U-Shaped Recovery
- W-Shaped Recovery
- L-Shaped Recovery
PEST Analysis
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- BAE Systems PLC
- Blue Halo
- Elbit Systems Ltd
- Honeywell International Inc
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Moog Inc
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd.
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Rheinmetall AG
- Textron Inc
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Company
Segments Covered in the Report
Market Segment by Type
- Lethal Weapons
- Non-lethal Weapons
Market Segment by System
- Anti-Satellite (ASAT) DEW
- Electromagnetic Railgun Systems
- Counter-Drone DEW Systems
- Other Systems
Market Segment by Technology
- High-Energy Lasers (HEL)
- High-Power Microwaves (HPM)
- Sonic Weapons
- Electromagnetic Weapons
- Other Technology
Market Segment by Application
- Ground-Based DEW for Military Bases
- Airborne DEW for Aircraft Defense
- Naval DEW for Ship Defense
- Homeland Security
- Critical Infrastructure Defense
- Other Applications
Companies and Organisations Featured
- BAE Systems PLC
- Blue Halo
- Elbit Systems Ltd
- Honeywell International Inc
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Moog Inc
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd.
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Rheinmetall AG
- Textron Inc
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Company
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- Denel SOC Ltd.
- DragonFire
- EDGE
- Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited
- General Atomics
- Grupo Carso SAB
- Kongsberg Gruppen
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
- MBDA
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Nammo AS
- Orbital ATK (now part of Northrop Grumman)
- Pimco (Pacific Investment Management Co.)
- QinetiQ
- QinetiQ Group plc
- RIA Novosti
- Saab AB
- Serco Group plc
- Survey Copter
- Talos Energy Inc.
- Ultra Electronics Holdings plc
- Air Force Association (AFA)
- American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA)
- Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA)
- Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI)
- Association of Old Crows (AOC)
- Association of the United States Army (AUSA)
- Directed Energy Professional Society (DEPS)
- Hudson Institute
- Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) - Aerospace and Electronic Systems Society
- National Defence Industrial Association (NDIA)
- The General Directorate of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia (GRU)
- The International Society for Optical Engineering (SPIE)
- U.S. Department of Defence
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9izs5w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article