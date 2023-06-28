Directed Energy Weapons Global Market is Projected to Reach $111.4 Billion by 2030: Plasma Weapons Display Exciting Evolutionary Journey to Offer Powerful Options

28 Jun, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Directed Energy Weapons: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Directed Energy Weapons estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
High Energy Laser, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.6% CAGR and reach US$78.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High-Power Microwave segment is readjusted to a revised 20% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.2% CAGR
The Directed Energy Weapons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.3% and 20.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -
- BAE Systems plc
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- MBDA Missile Systems
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Rheinmetall AG
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Company
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Directed Energy Weapons - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F
- Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Directed Energy Weapons Market
- Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020
- Rising Fiscal Deficits Puts Defense Spending on the Chopping Block, Affecting DEW Market
- Dual Public Health & Economic Crisis to Send Defense Spending Plummeting After Recording a 10-Year High in 2019: Global Defense Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2023
- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW): A Type of Smart Weapon
- An Overview of Directed Energy Weapon (DEW)
- High Energy Laser (HEL)
- High-Power Microwave (HPM)
- Particle Beam Weapons
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Directed Energy Weapons to Witness Growth in Demand
- World Directed Energy Weapons Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Defense, and Homeland Security
- Analysis by Technology: High Energy Laser Leads Adoption
- World Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave, and Particle Beam
- Regional Analysis
- World Directed Energy Weapons Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- Global Directed Energy Weapons Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Rest of World, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Innovations & Advancements
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities for Directed Energy Weapons
- DEW Market to Gain from Sustained Emphasis on R&D
- DEWs Seek Role in Counter-Drone Equipment
- Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems: Niche Vertical for DEWs
- Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Future Progress of DEW Market
- Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy Pave the Way for Rise of DEWs
- Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
- Sustained Efforts to Strengthen Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Future Adoption of DEWs
- Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities (in '000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2017
- New Generation Radar Systems Empower DEWs with Robust Capabilities
- Growing Importance of Smart Weapons Enthuses DEWs Market
- Directed Energy HPM Weapons Seek Bigger Role
- Sonic & Ultrasonic Weapons: Using Sound Waves to Incapacitate Enemy
- Electromagnetic Weapons Aid in Disabling Enemy with Minimal Collateral Damage
- Despite the Intriguing Potential, Particle Beam Weapons Remain a Distant Dream
- Quest to Modernize Defense Forces Set to Drive Broader Adoption of Laser Weapon Systems
- US Navy Gears Up to Develop & Deploy Laser Weapons
- Plasma Weapons Display Exciting Evolutionary Journey to Offer Powerful Options
- Resolving Technical Limitations: Vital for Future Growth of DEWs Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2x3bd4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article