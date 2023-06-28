Directed Energy Weapons Global Market is Projected to Reach $111.4 Billion by 2030: Plasma Weapons Display Exciting Evolutionary Journey to Offer Powerful Options

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Directed Energy Weapons: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Directed Energy Weapons estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

High Energy Laser, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.6% CAGR and reach US$78.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High-Power Microwave segment is readjusted to a revised 20% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.2% CAGR

The Directed Energy Weapons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.3% and 20.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

BAE Systems plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA Missile Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Directed Energy Weapons - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Directed Energy Weapons Market

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020

Rising Fiscal Deficits Puts Defense Spending on the Chopping Block, Affecting DEW Market

Dual Public Health & Economic Crisis to Send Defense Spending Plummeting After Recording a 10-Year High in 2019: Global Defense Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2023

Directed Energy Weapon (DEW): A Type of Smart Weapon

An Overview of Directed Energy Weapon (DEW)

High Energy Laser (HEL)

High-Power Microwave (HPM)

Particle Beam Weapons

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Directed Energy Weapons to Witness Growth in Demand

World Directed Energy Weapons Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Defense, and Homeland Security

Analysis by Technology: High Energy Laser Leads Adoption

World Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for High Energy Laser, High-Power Microwave, and Particle Beam

Regional Analysis

World Directed Energy Weapons Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , USA , Rest of World, Europe , Canada , and Japan

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations & Advancements

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities for Directed Energy Weapons

DEW Market to Gain from Sustained Emphasis on R&D

DEWs Seek Role in Counter-Drone Equipment

Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems: Niche Vertical for DEWs

Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Future Progress of DEW Market

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy Pave the Way for Rise of DEWs

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Sustained Efforts to Strengthen Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Future Adoption of DEWs

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities (in '000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2017

New Generation Radar Systems Empower DEWs with Robust Capabilities

Growing Importance of Smart Weapons Enthuses DEWs Market

Directed Energy HPM Weapons Seek Bigger Role

Sonic & Ultrasonic Weapons: Using Sound Waves to Incapacitate Enemy

Electromagnetic Weapons Aid in Disabling Enemy with Minimal Collateral Damage

Despite the Intriguing Potential, Particle Beam Weapons Remain a Distant Dream

Quest to Modernize Defense Forces Set to Drive Broader Adoption of Laser Weapon Systems

US Navy Gears Up to Develop & Deploy Laser Weapons

Plasma Weapons Display Exciting Evolutionary Journey to Offer Powerful Options

Resolving Technical Limitations: Vital for Future Growth of DEWs Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

