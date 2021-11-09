Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology, Platform, Application, Range, Product and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology (High energy lasers, High-power microwave, electromagnetic weapon technology, Sonic weapon technology), Platform (Land, Airborne, naval, Space), Application, Range, Product and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The directed energy weapon market is valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 18.7%.

The key drivers propelling growth of the global directed energy weapons market is the defense of terrorist attacks, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials so that civilian lives and the national security of a country can be preserved. Directed energy weapons like lasers, high power microwaves, and electromagnetic weapons are being used to defend against attacks from threats like ballistic missiles, anti-satellite weapons, and nuclear weapons, etc.

The directed energy weapon market includes major players Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon technologies (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), The Boeing Company (US), Thales Group (France), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel) and L3Harris Technologies (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

The military segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

Based on application, the military application segment is estimated to capture the largest share of 70.78% of the total directed energy weapons market in 2021 due to the increase in demand for precise technology in lethal weapons from military forces, globally

Based on platform, the Naval platform segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Naval directed energy weapon systems consist of weapons that are used in naval applications, for instance, on combat ships and submarines, among others. The naval segment is further divided into combat ships, submarines, and unmanned surface vehicles. Defense ships are specifically designed for use by coast guards and naval forces to ensure the security of water borders.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the directed energy weapons market in 2021

The directed energy weapons market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to increased investments in directed energy weapon technologies by countries in this region. Department of defense of the US and Canada are involved in the development of technologically advanced directed energy weapon platforms such as high energy lasers and high-power microwaves, which drives the market growth. Well-established and prominent manufacturers of directed energy weapon systems in this region include Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Directed Energy Weapons Market

4.2 Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Product

4.3 Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Range

4.4 Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Technology

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand in Combat Operations

5.2.1.2 Rising Modernization and Investments in Military Platforms

5.2.1.3 Rapid Advancements in Ai, Big Data Analytics, and Robotics Technologies

5.2.1.4 Increasing Focus on Development of Small, Compact Dew for Uav Platforms

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Restrictions on Anti-Personnel Lasers

5.2.2.2 Utilization of Dew for Law Enforcement Missions

5.2.2.3 Possibility of High Collateral Damage

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in R&D in Advanced Technologies

5.2.3.2 Complexities in Directed Energy Product Development

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increased Barriers in Designing Military Dew Systems

5.2.4.2 Integrating Existing Systems with New Technologies

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Directed Energy Weapons Market

5.4 Operational Data

5.4.1 Expenditure on Dew Technology by the Us Government (2017 - 2020)

5.4.2 Ongoing Programs on Dew Technology Initiated by the Us Government (2020)

5.5 Ranges and Scenarios

5.6 Average Selling Price Trend

5.7 Value Chain Analysis of Directed Energy Weapons Market

5.8 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.9 Directed Energy Weapons Market Ecosystem

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Regulatory Landscape

5.12 Trade Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Trends in the Directed Energy Weapons Market

6.2.1 High Energy Microwaves

6.2.2 Laser Beam Energy

6.2.3 Particle Beam Energy

6.2.4 Active Denial System

6.3 Use Case Analysis: Directed Energy Weapons Market

6.3.1 Northrop Grumman's Tactical High Energy Laser Offers Viable Defense Against Today's Threats

6.3.2 Turkey Becomes First Nation to Use a Directed Energy Weapon in Combat

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.5 Impact of Megatrends

6.5.1 Army Directed-Energy Weapons

6.5.2 Solid-State Lasers to Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

6.5.3 High Power Microwaves to be Used in Crowd and Riot Control

6.5.4 Directed Energy Weapons for Space and Satellite Security

6.6 Innovation & Patent Registrations

7 Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High Energy Laser

7.2.1 Solid-State Laser

7.2.1.1 Solid-State Lasers are Used in Numerous Major Military Applications

7.2.2 Fibre Laser

7.2.2.1 High Power Fiber Lasers with High Efficiency are the Future of Directed Energy Lasers

7.2.3 Free Electron Laser

7.2.3.1 Free Electron Lasers with Megawatt Level Output are to be Used for Strategic Missile Defense Purposes

7.2.4 Chemical Laser

7.2.4.1 Chemical Lasers Provide Precision with Destructive Capability at the Speed of Light.

7.2.5 Liquid Laser

7.2.5.1 Liquid Lasers Provide Better Performance due to Continuous Cooling by Liquid Circulation

7.3 High Power Radio Frequency (Microwave Weapons)

7.3.1 Narrow Band High Power Microwaves

7.3.1.1 Narrow Band High-Power Microwaves Can Cause Temporary as Well as Permanent Damage to Target

7.3.2 Ultrawide Band High Power Microwaves

7.3.2.1 Ultra-Wideband High-Power Microwaves Offer Increased Immunity to Interference due to Lower Spectral Power Density

7.4 Electromagnetic Weapons

7.4.1 Particle Beam Weapons

7.4.1.1 Charged Particle Beam Weapons

7.4.1.1.1 Charged Particle Beam Weapon Causes Near-Instantaneous and Catastrophic Superheating at the Surface

7.4.1.2 Neutral Particle Beam Weapons

7.4.1.2.1 Neutral Particle Beam Weapon Smashes an Electrically Neutral Beam of High Energy Hydrogen Atoms into Its Target to Damage It

7.4.2 Laser-Induced Plasma Channel (Lipc)

7.4.2.1 an Intense Laser-Induced Plasma Can be Equally Powerful as Lightning During Storm

7.5 Sonic Weapons

7.5.1 Sonic Weapons Use a Focused Beam of Sound to Damage Their Target

8 Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Homeland Security

8.2.1 Riot Control

8.2.1.1 Authorities are Developing Advanced, Non-Lethal Weapons to be Used in Riot Control Tactics

8.2.2 Airport Protection

8.2.2.1 Directed Energy Weapons to Safeguard Airports from Incoming Missiles, Mortars, Anti-Aircraft Missiles, Drones, and Other Threats

8.2.3 Anti-Drug Smuggling

8.2.3.1 Increase in Creative and New Technologies to Smuggle Drugs Across Country Borders to Fuel the Directed Energy Weapons Market

8.2.4 Critical Infrastructure Protection

8.2.4.1 Ground-Based Laser Weapons to Protect Critical Infrastructure from Terrorist Attacks

8.2.5 Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (Cbrne) Defense

8.2.5.1 High-Energy Lasers Can be Placed on to Strategic Locations to Intercept Ballistic, Nuclear Missiles and Destroy Them on Course

8.3 Military

8.3.1 Border Protection

8.3.1.1 Demand for Better Intelligence, Force Modernization, and Meeting Equipment Needs to Fuel the Directed Energy Weapons Market

8.3.2 Tactical Air and Missile Defense

8.3.2.1 Directed Energy Weapons to Defend Against Nuclear-Armed Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (Icbms) and Shorter-Ranged Non-Nuclear Tactical and Theater Missiles

8.3.3 Maritime Protection

8.3.3.1 Directed Energy Weapons to Against Sea-Skimming Cruise Missiles

8.3.4 Military Base Protection

8.3.4.1 Directed Energy Weapons on Strategic Positions to Defend Military Bases Against Incoming Threats Like Missiles and Drones

8.3.5 Anti-Ballistic Missile Defense

8.3.5.1 High-Performance Tactical Missile Defense Systems Could Now Influence Military Force Deployment Strategies

8.3.6 Anti-Satellite Missile Defense

8.3.6.1 Directed Energy Anti-Satellite Weapon System Uses a High-Energy Beam to Kill or Destroy a Killer Satellite

8.3.7 Command, Control, and Information Warfare

8.3.7.1 High-Power Electromagnetic Weapons Can Disable Destroy the Electronics of Command and Communication Systems

8.3.8 Battlefield Air Interdiction

8.3.8.1 Solid-State and Fiber Lasers are as Pervasive in Combat as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

8.3.9 Close Air Support (Cas)

8.3.9.1 Directed Energy Vehicles Offer Incredible Speed and Range, Accuracy, and Limited Collateral Damage in Close Air Support

9 Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Land

9.2.1 Armored Vehicles

9.2.1.1 Combat Vehicles

9.2.1.1.1 Easy Installation of Directed Energy Weapons on Combat Vehicles to Fuel the Demand for Directed Energy Weapon Systems

9.2.1.2 Combat Support Vehicles

9.2.1.2.1 Energy-Efficient and Accurate Directed Energy Weapons to Fuel the Demand for Directed Energy Weapon Systems

9.2.1.3 Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles

9.2.1.3.1 High Demand for Combat Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles to Fuel the Demand for Directed Energy Weapon Systems

9.2.2 Handheld Directed Energy Weapons

9.2.2.1.1 Compact, Light and Energy-Efficient Directed Energy Weapons to Fuel the Demand for Directed Energy Weapon Systems

9.2.3 Weapon Systems

9.2.3.1 Launch Systems

9.2.3.1.1 Demand for Precision Targeting and Attack, to Fuel the Demand for Directed Energy Weapon Systems

9.2.3.2 Defense Systems

9.2.3.2.1 Demand for Low-Cost Alternative of Interceptor Rockets to Fuel the Demand for Directed Energy Weapon Systems

9.3 Airborne

9.3.1 Helicopters

9.3.1.1 Low Cost of Engagement and Easy Installation to Fuel the Demand for Directed Energy Weapon Systems

9.3.2 Fighter Jets

9.3.2.1 Demand for Military Fighter Aircraft to Attract OEMs, Which Will Drive the Market for Directed Energy Weapons

9.3.3 Special Mission Aircrafts

9.3.3.1 Demand for Precision Strike Ability Using Special Mission Aircraft to Drive the Market for Directed Energy Weapons

9.3.4 Tactical UAVs

9.3.4.1 Demand for Low Equipment Size, Weight, and Power Consumption Weapons in UAVs to Drive the Market for Directed Energy Weapons

9.4 Naval

9.4.1 Combat Ships

9.4.1.1 Demand for Precise and Accurate Attack Naval Weapons to Drive the Market for Directed Energy Weapons

9.4.2 Submarines

9.4.2.1 Demand for Ability to Penetrate Below the Water Surface Without Attenuation, to Drive the Market for Directed Energy Weapons

9.4.3 Unmanned Surface Vehicles

9.4.3.1 Demand Unmanned Surface Vehicles with Combat Capabilities to Drive the Market for Directed Energy Weapons

9.5 Space

9.5.1 Satellite

9.5.1.1 Demand Technical Superiority and Dominance in the Space Arena to Drive the Market for Directed Energy Weapons

9.5.2 Space-Based Interceptors

9.5.2.1 Demand for Low Reaction Time and High Attack Speed to Drive the Market for Directed Energy Weapons

9.5.3 Earth to Space Weapons

9.5.3.1 Anti-Satellite Weapons

9.5.3.1.1 Demand for Space Security and Preparedness to Drive the Market for Directed Energy Weapons

10 Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Product

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Lethal Weapons

10.2.1 Rail Gun

10.2.1.1 Rail Gun Causes Damage to the Target by Firing a Projectile with High Speed, Mass, and Kinetic Energy

10.2.2 Electromagnetic Bombs

10.2.2.1 High Level Electromagnetic Bombs Can Destroy Electronics Systems, Mid-Range Levels Can Corrupt Computer Data

10.2.3 Plasma Cannon

10.2.3.1 Plasma Cannon Uses a Plasma Discharge Instead of a Chemical Propellant

10.2.4 Microwave Gun

10.2.4.1 Power Efficient Generate Very High-Power Levels of Repeated Short Pulses and Very Little Heat

10.2.5 Navy Laser Cannon

10.2.5.1 Navy Laser Cannons Counter Surface Craft and Uavs and Can Installed on Combat Ships and Destroyers

10.2.6 Gun Launched Guided Projectile

10.2.6.1 a Gun-Launched Guided Projectile is a Low Drag, Guided Projectile and Can Execute Multiple Missions from Several Gun Systems

10.3 Non-Lethal Weapons

10.3.1 Pulsed Energy Projectile

10.3.1.1 Pulsed Energy Projectile Ablates the Target's Surface and Creates a Kind of Small Amount of Exploding Plasma

10.3.2 Active Denial System (Ads)

10.3.2.1 Active Denial System Fires a High-Powered Beam of 95 Ghz Waves at a Target to Energize Water and Fat Molecules in the Skin and Instantly Heating Them

10.3.3 Dazzler

10.3.3.1 a Dazzler Uses Intense Directed Radiation to Temporarily Disable Its Target with Flash Blindness

10.3.4 Sonic Gun

10.3.4.1 Sonic Guns Fire Extremely High-Power Sound Waves to Damage or Destroy the Eardrums of a Target

10.3.5 Taser Guns

10.3.5.1 Taser Guns Fire Two Dart-Like Electrodes Which Deliver a Modulated Electric Current to Disrupt Voluntary Control of Muscles, Causing Neuromuscular Incapacitation.

10.3.6 Stun Guns

10.3.6.1 Stun Guns are Not Preferred Over Tasers by Law Enforcement Agents

11 Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Range

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Less Than 1 Km

11.2.1 Solid-State Lasers Offer Better Performance in Less Than 1 Km Range

11.3 More Than 1 Km

11.3.1 Long Range Weapons Offer Defense Against Anti- Uav Operations, Rockets, Artillery, Propelled Grenades, Missiles, Laser-Guided Ammunition

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Overview

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Star

13.3.2 Emerging Leader

13.3.3 Pervasive

13.3.4 Participant

13.3.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups/SMEs)

13.3.5.1 Progressive Companies

13.3.5.2 Responsive Companies

13.3.5.3 Dynamic Companies

13.3.5.4 Starting Blocks

13.4 Market Share of Key Players, 2020

13.5 Ranking and Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2020

13.6 Competitive Benchmarking

13.7 Competitive Scenario

13.7.1 New Product Launches

13.7.2 Deals, 2017-2021

13.7.3 Others

13.8 Company Profiles

13.8.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

13.8.2 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

13.8.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.8.4 Thales Group

13.8.5 Bae Systems plc.

13.8.6 The Boeing Company

13.8.7 Textron Inc.

13.8.8 Rheinmetall Ag.

13.8.9 L3Harris Technologies

13.8.10 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

13.8.11 Moog Inc.

13.8.12 Qinetiq Group plc

13.8.13 Honeywell Inc.

13.8.13 Honeywell Inc.

13.8.14 Dynetics

13.8.15 Elbit Systems Ltd

13.8.16 Eagle-Picher

13.8.17 Radiance Technologies

13.8.18 Applied Research Associates

13.8.19 Applied Technology Associates

13.8.20 Roketsan

13.8.21 General Atomics

13.8.22 Leonardo

13.8.23 Mbda

13.8.24 Epirus Inc.

13.8.25 Aqwest LLC.

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rklj69

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

