Directed Energy Weapons Market Report identifies BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., and L3Harris Technologies Inc. as the Dominant Players | Technavio

The directed energy weapons market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the development and procurement of advanced technologies as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Directed Energy Weapons Market is segmented by Application (Defense and Homeland security), Geography (EMEA, Americas, and APAC), and Weapon type (Lethal and Non-lethal). The significant focus on ISR operations will be crucial in fuelling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The directed energy weapons market covers the following areas:

Directed Energy Weapons Market Sizing

Directed Energy Weapons Market Forecast

Directed Energy Weapons Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Homeland Security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Weapon type

Market segments

Comparison by Weapon type

Non-lethal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lethal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Weapon type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

