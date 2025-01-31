Directed Energy Weapons Market to Grow by USD 5.31B (2024-2028), Boosted by Development & Procurement of Advanced Technologies, with Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global directed energy weapons market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. Development and procurement of advanced technologies in directed energy weapons is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of smart weapon systems. However, issues associated with legality of directed energy weapons. poses a challenge. Key market players include Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, DRDO, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corp., Moog Inc., QinetiQ Ltd., Radiance Technologies Inc., Rheinmetall AG, RTX Corp., Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Bharat Electronics Ltd, and Northrop Grumman Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Directed Energy Weapons Market 2024-2028

Directed Energy Weapons Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.4% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, DRDO, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corp., Moog Inc., QinetiQ Ltd., Radiance Technologies Inc., Rheinmetall AG, RTX Corp., Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Bharat Electronics Ltd, and Northrop Grumman Corp.

Market Driver

The Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) market is experiencing significant advancements with the trend towards laser weaponry for military purposes. Collaborative efforts between defense projects and industry partners, such as the German military and Rheinmetall, are driving the development of shipboard laser weapons and solid-state lasers for protection against diverse threats like drone swarms, guided missiles, mortar rounds, and even terrorist organizations. Laser weapon solutions are becoming increasingly important for armed forces and security entities to respond rapidly to threats with precision targeting and missile interception. DEW technologies include high-powered microwaves, high-energy lasers, electromagnetic rail guns, and ultra-wideband weapons. Professional opinions and perspectives in the defense sector highlight the importance of DEWs for modern warfare, border security, reconnaissance, and surveillance. Platforms like Stryker vehicles, naval vessels, aircraft, and unmanned vehicles are being equipped with these advanced technologies to counteract collateral damage and adapt to evolving security threats. Industry statements and product literature suggest that DEWs offer a solid alternative to traditional weapons like guns and explosives, providing protection for soldiers, vital infrastructure, and non-combatants. Continuous research and technology development will ensure that DEWs remain a vital part of security strategies in the face of modern warfare and terrorist organizations.

The Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) market is experiencing significant growth due to the evolving nature of warfare and geopolitical tensions. Traditional methods of warfare, such as the use of bomber planes for long-range, are being supplemented with advanced technologies. DEW systems, which use focused energy beams to destroy targets, offer several advantages over conventional weapons. They are non-projectile, allowing for greater precision and reduced collateral damage. Additionally, DEW systems can be rapidly deployed and offer a high rate of fire, making them ideal for defending against air, ground, and sea-based threats. Smart weapon systems integrated with DEWs enhance situational awareness, providing real-time information and analytics to military leaders. Communication systems facilitate coordinated responses between different platforms, ensuring a more efficient and effective defense strategy. The US, with its advanced DEW capabilities, holds a strategic military advantage.

Market Challenges

Directed energy weapons, a emerging technology, are raising concerns due to their potential use against civilians. Recent incidents involving the use of pellet guns resulting in serious injuries have fueled debates. Governments are reviewing the legality and establishing national measures regarding their use. Non-lethal weapons, such as beanbag guns, have also caused injuries or fatalities in certain situations. These developments underscore the need for careful consideration and regulation in the deployment of directed energy weapons.

Segment Overview

This directed energy weapons market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Defense

1.2 Homeland security Type 2.1 Non-lethal

2.2 Lethal Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Defense- Directed energy weapons are essential tools in modern military arsenals, providing enhanced combat capabilities for forces worldwide. In September 2020, India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) announced plans to develop high-energy lasers and high-powered microwaves, including drought early warning systems (DEWS), as part of a national program. DRDO collaborates with domestic players to create variants up to 100 kilowatts, such as chemical oxygen-iodine and high-power fiber lasers, and a secretive Kali particle beam for soft kills against incoming missiles and aircraft. Additionally, RF and microwave directed energy weapons systems are used to counter electronic warfare threats by disrupting and disabling adversary communication systems, radar, and electronic sensors. The integration of these systems into military platforms like aircraft and naval vessels is becoming commonplace for comprehensive defense against electronic warfare. High-energy lasers, particularly, have gained popularity due to their quick and accurate responses against threats like UAVs and missiles. The US Department of Defense (DoD) has invested significantly in HEL systems, including the Army Mobile Experimental High Energy laser and the Navy Laser Weapon System [LaWS]. These applications within the defense sector will fuel the growth of the global directed energy weapons market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) market is experiencing significant advancement in the defense sector, with laser weaponry gaining increasing attention for military purposes. Collaborative efforts between governments and industry partners are driving the development of DEW solutions, including high-powered microwave weapons and solid-state lasers. These weapons offer protection against diverse threats such as drone swarms, guided missiles, and mortar rounds. The Stryker vehicle is one platform undergoing integration of DEW systems for enhanced protection. High-energy lasers and electromagnetic rail guns are among the emerging DEW technologies, providing a viable alternative to traditional kinetic weapons. Target acquisition and tracking systems are crucial components of DEW systems, ensuring accurate engagement and neutralization of threats. The DEW market is poised for growth as defense agencies continue to seek advanced technologies for defense applications.

Market Research Overview

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) are revolutionizing modern warfare by providing rapid response capability against diverse threats, including drones, guided missiles, mortar rounds, and even terrorist organizations. DEW systems, such as laser weaponry and high-powered microwave weapons, offer precision targeting and adaptable reactions, minimizing collateral damage to non-combatants and vital infrastructure. The defense sectors are at the forefront of this advancement, with collaborative efforts between military forces and industry partners leading to the development of solid-state lasers, electromagnetic rail guns, and ultra-wideband weapons. The German military, for instance, is working on a shipboard laser weapon with Rheinmetall, while the Stryker vehicle is being equipped with laser weapon solutions. Professional opinions and perspectives on DEWs their importance in countering drone swarms, missile interception, and enemy electronic systems. Product literature and industry statements highlight the benefits of these weapons in protecting soldiers, ground vehicles, naval vessels, aircraft, and unmanned vehicles from various security threats. Continuous research and technology development are essential to enhance the capabilities of DEWs, ensuring they remain effective against evolving threats. Infiltrators and reconnaissance teams are also potential targets for these advanced weapons, providing valuable security strategies for border security and surveillance operations.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Defense



Homeland Security

Type

Non-lethal



Lethal

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

