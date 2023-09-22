Directing our Attention: Bridging the Gap in Human Genomics

PreCheck Health Services, Inc.

22 Sep, 2023

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreCheck Health Services, is embarking on a groundbreaking mission to reshape the landscape of diversity in genomics research. While Genomics Association Studies (GWAS) has long been a cornerstone of genetic research, data has traditionally skewed towards European populations. PreCheck Health Services is committed to recognizing and addressing the genetic diversity present in various ethnic groups, thereby enhancing research that can significantly expedite drug discovery and development.

Understanding Genetic Variance:
In the realm of human genomics, common genetic variants, which occur in over 5% of the population, have received substantial attention. However, these variants are often condition-specific and account for only a portion of a disease's heritability, typically ranging from 5% to 50%. Conversely, rare genetic variants, those occurring in less than 5% of the population, may hold disproportionate importance in disease risk and drug effectiveness. Notably, rare variants tend to be population-specific, underscoring the significance of representing different ethnic minorities in research.

Generation of Genomic Data:
Situated in the vibrant and diverse city of Miami, FL, PreCheck Health Services is uniquely positioned to generate a substantial amount of sequencing data, with a particular focus on patients of Hispanic descent with origins from Latin America (LATAM). Our commitment extends from collecting raw data files to conducting tertiary analysis. This comprehensive approach allows us to identify population-specific novel variants and gather invaluable immunotherapy biomarker data. These insights hold the potential to drive forward drug discovery in a profound way.

Clinical Trials with a Genomic Edge:
A core facet of our mission is to facilitate patient recruitment for clinical trials. By integrating patient electronic health record (EHR) data with sequencing data, PreCheck Health Services will be able to identify eligible patients for clinical trials based on variant data. This pioneering approach promises to streamline and accelerate clinical trial patient recruitment, ultimately expediting the development of novel therapeutics.

PreCheck Health Services COO, Francis Pittilloni, emphasized the significance of this endeavor: 
"Our commitment to recognizing and harnessing genetic diversity is central to our vision of advancing precision medicine. We believe that by casting a wider net and embracing the genetic richness of diverse populations, we can unlock invaluable insights that will reshape the future of healthcare."

PreCheck Health Services' groundbreaking efforts in genetic research and its commitment to inclusivity are poised to have a profound impact on the field of genomics. By bridging the gap in human genomics research, PreCheck Health Services is opening doors to a more comprehensive understanding of genetic variance and its implications for drug discovery and patient care.

About PreCheck Health Services:
PreCheck Health Services is focused on genetic research and innovation. With a mission to advance precision medicine through inclusivity and comprehensive genetic insights, PreCheck Health Services is committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the field of genomics.

