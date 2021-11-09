Directions and Aimpoint Research Unite to Broaden Capabilities, Enhance Services Across Industries

CINCINNATI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Directions, a top U.S. insights and analytics firm, and Aimpoint Research, a global strategic intelligence firm, announced today they have finalized an agreement under which Directions will acquire Aimpoint Research. Along with Directions' SEEK division, this move brings three industry-leading brands together to significantly broaden the capabilities and services available to clients across multiple industries, including food, food service, agriculture, health and wellness, technology, financial services, and consumer packaged goods.

Together, the firms will offer an unmatched suite of solutions and expertise, and unite business insights, consumer understanding, and strategic intelligence in an extraordinary way. This elite combination of quantitative, qualitative, and strategic insights will give clients the ability to make better, more transformative decisions to gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Directions influences clients' most strategic business decisions via high-impact insights, advanced analytics, deep industry knowledge, engaging visuals, and innovative, flexible research designs. With their highly experienced staff and commitment to long-term partnerships, they have maintained their position as one of the nation's most trusted insights firms.

SEEK is unique in their use of empathy and storytelling in qualitative research to uncover rich human insights, create loyalty-driving ideas, and build brand positioning and strategies. Together, Directions and SEEK share a focus on innovation, optimization, brand, and strategy with a commitment to flexibility and customization.

"Adding Aimpoint's management consulting and strategic intelligence capabilities to Directions' diverse expertise and quantitative rigor, and SEEK's ability to connect brands and humans through empathy creates a great opportunity for our clients," says Jim Lane, President and CEO of Directions Inc. "As a three-brand solution set, we now offer clients the advantage of receiving integrated insights across multiple aspects of their information needs from one firm."

Driven by the core belief that the success of the agri-food system is essential to U.S. national security, Aimpoint Research empowers agri-food organizations and leaders with indispensable strategic insights through a unique blend of military intelligence techniques and market research. The firm's team includes former military intelligence officers, agricultural experts, and research professionals who work to help clients understand what's really happening in the marketplace, what's going to happen in the future, and what to do to ensure success.

As an independent division of Directions, Aimpoint Research will operate with the same mission and leadership, providing superior services such as the Executive Intelligence Network, Agri-Food WatchDesk, Wargaming, strategic planning support, and more. Thanks to this incredible alliance with Directions and SEEK, clients will have the opportunity to tap into the combined expertise of all three firms.

"We have developed deep collaborative partnerships with leaders and organizations across the agri-food value chain. Our integrated intelligence provides a competitive advantage in a complex, ever-changing industry and world. As a result, we're proud to have been named one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list," said Brett Sciotto, Aimpoint Research Founder and CEO. "Aimpoint Research remains committed to strengthening U.S. national security by supporting the global agri-food system. Joining forces with Directions and SEEK will allow us to bring expertise and horsepower to our clients that is unparalleled. No other research firm can match the depth and experience in quantitative, qualitative, and strategic intelligence that we can offer together."

