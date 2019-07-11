Directions Expands Board of Directors to Reflect Growth

CINCINNATI, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Directions announces the expansion of its Board of Directors with the election of Tim Laake and Carley Metsker, effective July 9, 2019.

"The growth of our firm and the wealth of technology and services we now offer require a larger and more diverse Board of Directors," said Jim Lane, President and CEO of Directions. "Tim and Carley will complement our existing board and provide valuable perspectives as we execute our strategy for the future."

Tim Laake and Carley Metsker

Laake and Metsker join Jim Lane on the board, alongside Janice Brinker, Senior Vice President, and Steve Wilde, Chief Financial Officer.

Laake has served as Chief Marketing Officer of Directions since March 2018. Previously, he held the titles of Senior Vice President and Group Manager, leading the restaurant practice at Directions. Laake holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University.

Metsker has served in client service across various industries at Directions and is currently Vice President, Client Service. Metsker holds a bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University and a Master of Marketing Research from the University of Georgia.

Directions is independently recognized as a top business decision insight firm. It combines a highly experienced staff with a unique mix of innovative and proven approaches to answer pressing business issues for many Fortune 1000 companies around the world. Directions is a privately held firm based in Cincinnati, Ohio with regional offices around the country.

For more information visit directionsresearch.com or follow Directions on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

Media Contact:

Andrea Stevie, Directions

513-651-2990

217931@email4pr.com

SOURCE Directions Research

Related Links

http://www.directionsresearch.com

