Directions Expands CX Practice as Howard Lax Joins Firm

CINCINNATI, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Directions Research announced this week that Howard Lax has joined the firm as Vice President, Customer Experience Practice Lead. In his new role, Lax will strengthen and expand Directions' Customer Experience (CX) offerings across the clients and industry verticals it serves. Lax will report to Tim Laake, Chief Marketing Officer.

Howard Lax, Directions' new Customer Experience Practice Lead

"Howard is a true expert in Customer Experience, with impressive CX leadership experience on both the client and supplier side," said Laake. "We are thrilled to have him lead our Customer Experience practice, where he will be working with our clients to build, develop, and harness the power of their programs."

Lax frequently speaks at industry conferences, and has written on numerous insights and CX topics, including titles such as "Measuring Emotions for CX and EE" and "Customers = Company Value." His writing can be found in Loyalty Management, Marketing News, CustomerThink, Quirks and many other publications.

"I am both energized and humbled by the opportunity to take the helm of the Customer Experience Practice at Directions," said Lax. "Rock-solid, Directions already offers best-in-class business research and consulting. Building on that foundation, I will be working with clients to up their understanding of CX and, most importantly, translate that understanding to drive growth and profitability."

Before joining Directions, Lax headed his own consulting practice, The Lax Group. Previously he held CX leadership positions with TNS, GfK, Harris Interactive, and ORC, and directed the CX program for Freddie Mac. Lax holds a Ph.D. and Masters Degree from City University of New York and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Union College.

Directions Research is independently recognized as one of the leading business decision insight firms in the nation. It combines a highly experienced staff with a unique mix of innovative and proven approaches to answer pressing business issues. Directions is a privately held firm based in Cincinnati, Ohio with regional offices around the country.

For more information visit directionsresearch.com

