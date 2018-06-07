Directions Sharpens Technology Focus With Dedicated Group

CINCINNATI, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Directions Research announced today organizational changes to sharpen its focus on technology solutions. These solutions are being implemented to build an industry-leading flow of data through the organization, elevating Directions' ability to deliver quality insights to clients at increasingly fast speeds.

Directions Research

The strategic reorganization includes the formation of a dedicated Technology Solutions group which will manage all aspects of data flow from programming and sampling to internal and client-facing data management software. The new group will be co-led by Phillip Thrash, Senior Vice President, Head of Technology, Jim Linz, Vice President, Business Intelligence and Technology, and Mike Herrel, Director of Development.

"The addition of a formal Technology Solutions group to Directions will ensure we stay at the forefront of the insights industry. Under our 'Client is King' philosophy, we continue to strengthen our ability to provide insights when, where, and how our clients need to meet the demands of their business," says Jim Lane, President & CEO.

Thrash's title reflects a promotion from his most recent role as Vice President, Operations & Technology. Thrash joined Directions as the fifth employee in 1989, and in his new role is tasked with fostering a data-centric enterprise to empower employees through the use of technology. He will report to Lane.

Directions Research is independently recognized as one of the leading business decision insight firms in the nation. It combines a highly experienced staff with a unique mix of innovative and proven approaches to answer pressing business issues. Directions is a privately held firm based in

Cincinnati, Ohio with regional offices around the country.

For more information visit directionsresearch.com or follow Directions on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

Contact: Julie Haydu, Directions Research

Phone: 513-651-2990

Email: 196728@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/directions-sharpens-technology-focus-with-dedicated-group-300661510.html

SOURCE Directions Research