DirectLync Shakes Up Small Business Marketing with New Digital Marketing Platform

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DirectLync announces the launch of its digital marketing platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The platform's integrated approach to digital marketing brings together all the essential tools – contact management, email marketing, social media management, website CMS, and reporting and insights – into one easy-to-use platform, saving users over 14 hours a month in efforts managing data from different sources. The all-in-one platform is aimed to help SMBs easily execute their sales and marketing activities and get a more holistic view into their channel performance.

DirectLync is founded on the principle that custom design and integrated technology solutions should not be limited to enterprise corporations. The U.S. Small Business Association says there are 30.2 million small business in the U.S. The platform offers these businesses a more affordable alternative to current enterprise solutions.

"The siloed approach to marketing is a painful and time-consuming experience for SMBs," said Kevin Lynch, President and Founder of DirectLync. "Many sales and marketing teams are using multiple platforms to manage digital efforts or skipping out on digital marketing because of time constraints. Analyzing reports and attributing success to campaigns is nearly impossible. SMBs are an impactful part of our global economy, and they need to be equipped with easy-to-use, affordable, and integrated solutions."

According to a Capital One Spark Business survey of small business owners, 76 percent of owners face marketing challenges, and 64 percent feel they're unable to effectively market their businesses the way they'd like to. DirectLync helps solve this problem by providing them with the tools they need to perform and track marketing and sales initiatives across channels.

DirectLync offers a 30-day free trial and four different pricing tiers starting at just $20 per month. In 2019, they plan to introduce expanded features and new tools to the platform.

About DirectLync

DirectLync empowers small and medium-sized businesses to achieve their goals through digital marketing services and solutions. We bring the essential sales and marketing tools into one, easy-to-use platform and offer an array of design and creative services, making DirectLync a one-stop shop for small businesses looking to propel their business forward. Visit us at www.directlync.com.

