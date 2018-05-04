DirectMail2.0 Announces New Integration With Informed Delivery® From USPS

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the National Postal Forum conference in San Antonio Texas, DirectMail2.0 announced immediate availability of Informed Delivery® integrated with DirectMail2.0. This product allows companies that send physical mail campaigns to get additional impressions and clicks before the mail even arrives in the mailbox.

"This is the best thing from the USPS since the self-adhesive stamp," said Brad Kugler, CEO DirectMail2.0, "it has almost no costs and gets hundreds of additional impressions and engagements with each mailing. I fell in love with it the first time I saw it. It actually makes mail cool!"

Adding Informed Delivery® to the existing multi-channel marketing features already available from DirectMail2.0 will only serve to increase the exposure and engagement for the users of the platform. This product is expected to increase impressions of all campaigns by an average of 10-20% and grow from there as the public at large continues to sign-up for Informed Delivery® at the rate of about 10-20,000 people per day, according to USPS.

Informed Delivery® integrated with DirectMail2.0 is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of DirectMail2.0's commitment to maintain itself as a cutting edge Omni-channel marketing platform with the newest and most effective marketing products for direct-marketers. This product will be immediately available for ALL existing partners as well as subscribers to (UMT) Unlimited Mail Tracking. Platinum partners are given this feature in conjunction with DirectMail2.0 campaigns at no additional charge.

Founded in 2015, DirectMail2.0 is a cloud-based integrated marketing platform helping small and medium businesses launch, manage and track multi-faceted digital marketing campaigns to expand the reach and ROI of their print campaigns.

