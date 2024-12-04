DirectMail2.0 Ends Historic 2024 with Multiple Awards and Recognitions, Sets Sights on First-of-Its-Kind AI Direct Mail Predictive Modeling Platform in 2025

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectMail2.0, the Tampa Bay area-based marketing technology firm focused on enhancing direct mail through the omnichannel integration of digital platforms, has plenty to celebrate — and look forward to — as the year winds down.

The company's extensive 2024 wins include:

A fourth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000, the nation's most prestigious list for fast-growing businesses based on three-year revenue growth

Another year as a Business Journals 2024 Tampa Bay Fast 50, which highlights the 50 fastest-growing companies in the region

Winning a 2024 Synapse Innovation Award in the Growth-Stage Company category recognizing exceptional company growth in the past 12 months

Selection as a 2024 GrowFL Florida Company to Watch as an outstanding second-stage company making a notable contribution to Florida's economic landscape

economic landscape A fourth time in as many years named as a Business Journals Best Place to Work in Tampa Bay recognizing employers that have gone above and beyond to create an outstanding workplace culture

recognizing employers that have gone above and beyond to create an outstanding workplace culture And, last but not least, an industry-redefining acquisition that will be integral to DirectMail2.0's pivotal AI and predictive modeling plans for next year

"We're honored to be recognized by a number of local and nationwide award programs for the hard work our staff puts in daily creating DirectMail2.0's uniquely innovative and highly effective approach to marketing," said DirectMail2.0 Co-founder and CEO Brad Kugler. "It's been a very accomplished year for us, and we have even more to look forward to in 2025 as we merge the gap between AI and direct mail to maximize mail performance and response to ensure marketers immediately see results."

One of the first steps to bridging AI and direct mail came earlier this year in May, when DirectMail2.0 made waves by acquiring forty-year-old mailing institution Who's Mailing What! (WMW), a direct mail performance tracking platform with an expansive database of scanned and cataloged mail pieces. Since the takeover, DirectMail2.0 has already grown WMW revenues by 30%.

The acquisition allowed DirectMail2.0 to fold WMW's mailer archive into their own considerable database of direct mail insights, allowing marketers to understand, for example, what type of mailer to use and when, optimal headlines and offers, the most effective imagery, ideal timing and more, all broken down by industry, audience, geography, and season.

Combined, DirectMail2.0 and WMW's consolidated database includes over 1.5 billion direct mail insights, which will be pivotal as Kugler looks to introduce AI and machine learning in the creation of DM20.ai. The platform will be the first to bring predictive modeling to the direct mail industry in an unprecedented move to interpret and learn from its extensive billion-piece database.

The long-awaited DM20.ai will help advertisers maximize response and save millions by helping them better model, design and target prospects and customers with greater insight. DM20.ai is currently scheduled for a Q1 beta release in early 2025.

About DirectMail2.0:

DirectMail2.0 is a marketing automation platform that lifts direct mail response rates 25–50% through omnichannel marketing. Partnering with printers, direct mail service providers and agencies, DirectMail2.0 provides white-label add-on services that bring direct mail into the 21st Century with a suite of 15 integrations that blend seamlessly with the printed piece to increase return on investment, prove campaign attribution, and attract new print business. DirectMail2.0 has been featured in Forbes, Printing News, Yahoo! Finance, and has been featured four times on the Inc. 5000 list. Visit www.dm20.com for more information and to request a free demo.

